Maha Metro MD felicitated at the 4th World Record Holders Meet in Delhi

Maha metro MD Brijesh Dixit was felicitated at the 4th World Record Holders Meet held in New Delhi for being chosen in the top 100 record holders for excellence in the world stage 2022 at Siri Fort Auditorium. Dixit was presented with the Privilege Certificate of Distinct Honour and Praise.

‘The International Records Festival, 2022 was organised by the Asia Book of Records & India Book of Records. It was attended by about 2,500 people with delegates from seven countries, including Nepal, Bangladesh, Vietnam, Indonesia, Great Britain, United States of America, other than India participating in it. According to the organisers, Maha Metro was short-listed as one of the finalists for the Top 100 Record Holders. The theme of the event was ‘One Blood One World’.

Dixit was felicitated by Thang Van Phuc, a Member of the Council of the World Record Union, Chairman of the Vietnam Records Association, and former Deputy Minister of Vietnam home affairs.

Earlier, Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari had felicitated Dixit for prestigious Asia Book of Records and India Book of Records certification for constructing the ‘Longest via-duct with Highway flyover and Metro Rail Supported on Single Column Piers’ and Maximum Metro Stations Constructed on a Double Decker Via-Duct, in Asia.