Maha: Irrigation dept to construct walls along Savitri and Vasisthi rivers

The state Irrigation Department will construct gabion walls along the Savitri and Vasisthi rivers to prevent flood waters from entering the towns of Mahad and Chiplun in the future. The proposal recently got approval from the cabinet.

This week, the state relief and rehabilitation secretary Aseem Gupta and officer on special duty in irrigation department V K Gautam met to finetune the project. Speaking to Indian Express, Gautam said that the project will cost Rs 100 crore.

The Irrigation department has proposed construction of these walls along the rivers where they pass through the two cities. The proposal , which was mooted by the department six years ago was put on the backburner till now.

Gautam had put the proposal before Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray after the landslides and floods in Khed and Mahad in July this year. Similar walls are constructed in Karad where water does not enter the city.

During the floods this year, the sub-divison offices of Mahad and Chiplun were completely submerged destroying almost all records.

In Chiplun, floodwater had entered a Covid hospital and shut down the electric supply resulting in eight patients on ventilator dying instantly. Yogesk Naik