Maha govt will decide on continuation of Sena minister: Raut

Amid allegations that a Maharashtra minister is linked to the death of a 23-year-old woman, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Tuesday said a decision on the continuation of the minister, Sanjay Rathod, in the state cabinet will be taken by the government.

Some social media posts and the BJP have claimed the woman, who died after falling from a building in Pune’s Hadapsar area on February 8, was in a relationship with a cabinet minister.

“There is no division in the Shiv Sena over this issue. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has already ordered a probe. The state home minister has also given a statement. The decision regarding Sanjay Rathod’s continuation on the post will be taken by the government,” Raut told reporters.

The Shiv Sena heads the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government which also comprises the NCP and the Congress. When asked about reports that Rathod, who heads Forest ministry, had sent in his resignation to “Matoshree”, the private residence of CM Thackeray who also heads the Sena, Raut said he was not aware about any such development.

An official from the office of the Chief Minister also denied any such development. “Rathod is a prominent minister of Shiv Sena in the government and he is the face of the party,” Raut added.