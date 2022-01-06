Maha govt shuts offline classes in state colleges, universities till Feb 15

Offline lectures in all non-agricultural universities, deemed as well as self-financed private universities, technical institutions and all colleges in Maharashtra have been discontinued till February 15, said state Higher and Technical Education Minister Uday Samant during a Facebook Live session on Wednesday. Classes in online mode

will continue.

All examinations will be conducted online during this period, Samant added.

In the wake of rising cases of Covid-19 across the state, the minister had conducted a review meeting on Tuesday with 33 district collectors, six divisional commissioners, health department officials and vice-chancellors of all state universities, after which he made the announcement on Wednesday.

Samant said that if a student or family member is infected or a student can’t take an online exam due to reasons such as power failure or technical issues, then universities or colleges must make arrangements to ensure that the student doesn’t face loss of an academic year.

Samant also asked colleges and universities to ensure that all students staying in hostels reach home properly. “If students, namely those doing research and PhD want to stay back in hostels, they should be allowed. No decision should be taken that would inconvenience the students,” he added.

He said that universities and colleges have been asked to take up vaccinations of students on priority, adding that seniormost officials of the state education department will personally oversee the implementation of the same.

Only 50 per cent staff and teachers will be allowed in colleges and universities, which have been advised to call employees to work on a rotational basis. All colleges have also been advised to start a helpline for

students.

Samant said the situation would be periodically reviewed. “If situation improves, we would reopen the colleges. But at this point, the exact date cannot be predicted.”

After prolonged shut down, state colleges has reopened on October 13, 2021. Students who had taken both doses of the vaccines against Covid-19 were allowed to physically attend classes in colleges and universities.