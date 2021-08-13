Maha govt asks schools to waive off 15% fees, managements unhappy

Two weeks after an announcement, the Maharashtra government Thursday issued a notification directing schools across all boards and mediums to waive off 15 per cent of their fees for the academic year 2021-2022.

As per a Government Resolution (GR) issued by the state school education department, if full payment of fees has already been made, then the school managements will either have to refund the excess amount to the parents or utilise it for the next academic year.

Meanwhile, parents can file complaints with the divisional fee regulatory authority if schools do not comply, said the order.

While parent bodies, who have been demanding some relief in school fees are happy, school management and education activists are not pleased with the move.

Director of Millennium School, Anveet Sudheer Pathak, said, “We are just three months into the current session and it seems that the state government has decided students will not return to schools for the rest of the year and all facilities will remain unused for the rest of the year.”

He added, “Definitely there have been savings on certain expenses but it does not occur to the government that some schools may have already passed on the savings and solved the problem by not increasing the fees and managing within the same budgets for the third year in a row. The state government clearly believes that private schools are profiteering institutes and have expressed such a view in their resolution. They are least interested in the way the private schools have developed and improved their online education pattern.”

Nandkumar Kakirde, secretary, Bhartiya Vidya Bhavan, said that the order gives out a negative image. “We have already incurred heavy losses in 2020-21 due to non-payment or part payment of fees by almost 40 per cent parents. Our annual fees are between Rs 30,000 to 40,000 and we don’t ask for any other payments from parents, no donations. Our schools are in the financial doldrums. We have been paying full payments to the teachers throughout the pandemic and our online classes are going on in full swing. We have incurred heavy expenditure on infrastructure like computers in each and every classroom, separate fibre optic cables on each floor of the schools, headphones, cameras.”

Kakirde added, “A 15 per cent fee cut would be a big blow to the finances of all the four schools under our group and make survival difficult.”

A few education consultants blamed the notification of being out of context of the SC judgment in the Indian Schools Jodhpur v/s State of Rajasthan case. “The judgment is regarding the Rajasthan Fee Regulation Act 2016 and not Maharashtra Fee Regulation Act, 2011. Secondly, most of the schools, considering the pandemic, have already given concessions in the fees. Thirdly, some schools have not increased the fees for the last two to five years. Fourthly, the government has not considered the cost of online education, where teachers are spending their own money to create videos and internet facilities,” said education consultant Markus Deshmukh.