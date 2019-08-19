Maharashtra floods: Trimbakeshwar temple trust to donate Rs 26 lakh

Shree Trimbakeshwar Devasthan Trust has announced a Rs 26 lakh financial assistance for the victims of floods from Kolhapur, Sangli, Satara and Nashik districts in Maharashtra.

The amount will be deposited in the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund, a trustee said on Monday.

“The Trust held a meeting on Sunday where it decided to donate Rs 26 lakh for the flood victims. While Rs 21 lakh (of Rs 26 lakh) will be utilised in Kolhapur, Sangli and Satara districts, Rs 5 lakh for Saykheda and Chandori villages in Nashik district,” said Satyajit Shukla, a trustee.

Unprecedented floods triggered by heavy rains had wreaked havoc in Sangli and Kolhapur districts in western region in the second week of this month, killing 56 people in the Pune division alone.

Floods also caused damage in parts of Satara and Pune districts.