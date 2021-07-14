Maha cop dismissed for threatening, demanding bribe from liquor shop owner reinstated

In May this year, the Maha Vikas Aghadi government allowed his reinstatement.

After being dismissed from the force for threatening and demanding a bribe of Rs 22 lakh from a liquor shop owner in January 2019, a police inspector was reinstated and posted at the control room two months back.

Anand Bhoir was caught red-handed by the personnel of the Anti-Corruption Bureau, who were approached by the owner of the shop. Following a departmental inquiry, Bhoir was dismissed by the then Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Barve in September last year.

A few days later, although the then Minister of State (Home) Ranjit Patil had initially ordered his reinstatement, he scrapped the decision later.

In May this year, the Maha Vikas Aghadi government allowed his reinstatement.