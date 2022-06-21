scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, June 21, 2022
Must Read

Maha CM Thackeray meets party leaders amid Sena minister & some MLAs camping in Gujarat

The Shiv Sena-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA- also comprising the NCP and Congress) suffered a setback on Monday when it lost out of six seats it contested in the Maharashtra Legislative Council polls.

By: PTI | Mumbai |
Updated: June 21, 2022 3:05:33 pm
shiv sena news, shiv sena mla in maharshtra, shiv sena mla missing, uddhav thackeray, eknath shinde, eknath shinde missing, maarshtra mla, Indian Express NewsMaharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. (Twitter @OfficeofUT)

A meeting was underway on Tuesday between Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and Shiv Sena top leaders and MLAs, even as state minister Eknath Shinde was camping along with some party legislators in Gujarat.

The Shiv Sena-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA- also comprising the NCP and Congress) suffered a setback on Monday when it lost out of six seats it contested in the Maharashtra Legislative Council polls.

Subsequently, Shinde along with some Shiv Sena MLAs went incommunicado. They were camping at a hotel in Gujarat’s Surat city, according to sources.

On Tuesday, CM Thackeray, who is also the Shiv Sena president, held a meeting where party MLAs Sunil Kadam, Dada Bhuse, Neelam Gorhe, MPs Arvind Sawant and Vinayak Raut, MLC Manisha Kayande and other leaders were present.

Best of Express Premium
Newsmaker | Eknath Shinde: No. 2 after the Thackerays, backer of BJP, MVA...Premium
Newsmaker | Eknath Shinde: No. 2 after the Thackerays, backer of BJP, MVA...
Among 3 arrested from Kutch: Key Moosewala shooter got weapons consignmen...Premium
Among 3 arrested from Kutch: Key Moosewala shooter got weapons consignmen...
To end illegal mining, Madhya Pradesh plans to make it legal in parts of ...Premium
To end illegal mining, Madhya Pradesh plans to make it legal in parts of ...
Express Investigation — Part 4 | At table reworking school curriculum: 24...Premium
Express Investigation — Part 4 | At table reworking school curriculum: 24...
More Premium Stories >>

Earlier in the day, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said Shinde is not in Mumbai, but a communication has been established with him.

Raut asserted that the Sena is a party of loyalists and attempts by the BJP, like in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, to topple the MVA government would not succeed.

More from Mumbai

He also said Shinde was a trusted Shiv Sainik, and that the ‘missing’ MLAs will be back after the party is able to reach out the them.

Express Subscription Check out our special pricing for international readers when the offer lasts

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jun 21: Latest News
Advertisement