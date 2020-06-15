Magnetic Maharashtra 2.0 launched: State signs 12 MoUs worth Rs 16,100 crore with foreign, Indian firms

“Today as we proudly partner with World Association of Investment Promotion Agencies and US India Partnership Forum, I can safely say this partnership will take all of us a long way ahead,” said CM Uddhav Thackeray. “Today as we proudly partner with World Association of Investment Promotion Agencies and US India Partnership Forum, I can safely say this partnership will take all of us a long way ahead,” said CM Uddhav Thackeray.

The Maharashtra government on Monday signed 12 major memorandums of understanding (MoUs) with foreign and Indian companies with investment worth Rs 16,100 crore. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray promised the investors all “forms of assistance” for setting up facilities without any hurdles.

“Today, we have signed over Rs 16,000 crore worth of MoUs and want to offer my gratitude to our key investors who will invest Rs 8,000 crore in coming months. From our end, we will ensure every form of assistance from the state for setting up your facilities without any hurdles,” Thackeray told the investors after the signing of the MoUs, through videoconferencing.

Officials said two key bilateral investment agreements were signed during the event, which will help the state to set up dedicated country desks for closer handholding of new potential investments. “Today as we proudly partner with World Association of Investment Promotion Agencies and US India Partnership Forum, I can safely say this partnership will take all of us a long way ahead,” Thackeray added.

The Magnetic Maharashtra 2.0 was launched on Monday in the presence of Thackeray, Industries Minister Subhash Desai, and senior bureaucrats of the government with global business leaders and representatives of bilateral investment agencies.

Some of the foreign companies that signed the MoUs include, the Great Wall MotorS Company from China of Rs 3,770 crore for setting up an automobile unit in Pune, RackBank from Singapore of Rs 1,500 crore for setting up of data centres in Pune and Thane, PMI Electro Mobility Solutions in a joint-venture with Foton from China of Rs 1,000 crore for an auto unit in Pune, Assetz from Singapore of Rs 1,100 crore for a data centre in Thane, Ascendas from Singapore of Rs 560 crore for logistics in Pune and Thane and ExxonMobil from the United States of America of Rs 760 crore for oil and gas in Raigad.

The Indian companies that signed the MoUs, include United Phosphorus of Rs 5,000 crore for a chemical plant in Raigad, Isambe Logistics of Rs 1,500 crore in Raigad, Varun Beverages of Rs 820 crore for food processing in Ahmednagar and Hiranandai Group of Rs 150 core for logistics in Pune and Thane.

