Magnetic belts and sensor heels: Mumbai Police’s tools to check fraud during recruitment rallies

Magnetic belts to measure chest size and sensor heels to ensure the foot is planted firmly on the ground — these are among the tech solutions that the Mumbai Police will rely on to ensure transparency when it holds one of its largest recruitment rallies later this month.

Over 7 lakh applicants will vie for over 8,000 posts of constables and driver constables by appearing for physical and written exams, a process that is likely to take months.

While the recruitment drive is on across the state, in Mumbai, where a number of tech solutions will be put in place for the first time, the exercise will be overseen by Joint Commissioner (Administration) S Jaykumar and DCP (Headquarter – II) Tejaswi Satpute.

Among the devices that will be employed this year to ensure that there is minimum human intervention and no unfair practices are magnetic belts, sensor heels, Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) tags, prism sticks and multiple photos.

Talking of the magnetic tape, a police officer pointed out that measurements of the chest or height of an aspirant can often prove to be crucial — with the difference of a few inches often making or breaking the chances of the candidate. “With a usual measuring tape, there is scope for error — the measurement depends on how tightly or loosely the tape is held. The magnetic tape is more accurate,” said the officer, adding that the tape starts measuring only when it is completely wound around the chest. “The tape also spreads out when the applicant is asked to expand his chest,” he said.

While measuring the height, applicants are often known to stand on their toes, subtly raising their heels. “With the sensor heel, there will be a sensor at the spot where the heel is to be kept and three nodes at the top… the height can be measured only after all the four points match,” the officer said.

To measure the speed of applicants during races, police will continue with the use of RFID (Radio Frequency Identification) tags. “… Those running will be given RFID tags, which will measure the distance and time taken and feed the information onto the computer. This will ensure there is no possibility of anyone trying to manipulate the entries,” he added.

Advertisement

While men have to participate in two races – 1,600 metres and a 100-metre dash – and shot-put, women have to participate in the 800-metre and 100-metre races, besides shot put.

The officer said that for shot put, a prism stick will be employed to measure the distance of the throw. “The prism has a sensor through which the measurement will be directly fed into the database,” said the official.

The official added that these interventions have been put in place following several instances in the past of aspirants trying to employ unfair practices and even getting someone of a similar build to appear on their behalf, leading to FIRs being registered against such candidates.

Advertisement

“In order to ensure this does not happen, after every round, we will take a photograph of the applicant with both his or her ears visible. In the end, if they qualify, all the photographs will be closely scrutinised with the person standing in front. Only after we are satisfied that it is the same person will a go-ahead be given,” added the officer.

Last year, 18 lakh applications – 7.03 lakh in Mumbai – were received for the 18,331 posts of police constables and driver police constables across the state. After an intervention by the Bombay High Court, the police also received 73 applications from transpersons applying for the third gender category.

Of the 18,331 posts, a major chunk – 8,070 – are reserved for the Mumbai Police while the rest are across the other 44 police units. A police officer said that with nearly 1,200 police personnel retiring every year, recruitments are usually held for around 1,500 posts on an average. “However, this time around, we are also hiring for 2020 and 2021,” said a police official.

The recruitment process involves two rounds – the physical exam, followed by the written test. The Mumbai Police will have to trim down the list of 7.03 lakh applicants to 80,700 for the written exams.

The Mumbai Police will start its recruitment process towards the end of January.