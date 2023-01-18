Magistrate court not justified in issuing summons to Mamata Banerjee, says special court

IN ITS detailed order setting aside the summons issued against West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, a special court has said that the magistrate court was not justified in issuing summons against her by invoking the law against prevention of singing of the National Anthem.

On January 12, a special court in Mumbai had set aside the summons issued against Banerjee by a magistrate court and directed it to consider afresh the complaint, in which a BJP member has alleged that she disrespected the National Anthem at a public function in Mumbai, held in December 2021. The magistrate court had last year issued summons against Banerjee under Section 3 of the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act, 1971. The section defines punishment for someone who intentionally prevents the singing of the National Anthem or causes disturbance to any assembly engaged in singing it. The complainant had alleged that Banerjee had, at the function, sung the first two verses of the National Anthem while seated, then stood up and sang two more verses, then “abruptly stopped” and left.

Banerjee’s lawyer had said that there was no allegation to invoke Section 3 of the Act and hence the summons needs to be set aside. Special Judge R N Rokade said that as per a previous order of the Jammu and Kashmir High Court, not standing up for the National Anthem may amount to disrespect but not an offence under Section 3 of the Act.

“Having regard to the entire gamut of the circumstances including nature of the allegations, the material placed in support of it and improper verification of the complainant, I am of the view that the… Metropolitan Magistrate is not justified in issuing process against the accused for the offence punishable under Section 3 of the Act,” the court said.