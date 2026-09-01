What’s in your Maggi, Kurkure packets? FDA busts Rs 75-lakh racket

The FDA action was taken against 13 exporter entities whose stock was stored at the Navi Mumbai facility. (Express photo)

The Maharashtra food safety regulator, in a joint operation with the Central Crime Branch, Navi Mumbai, busted a racket allegedly altering manufacturing and expiry dates on packaged food products of several well-known brands, including Maggi, Lay’s and Kurkure, and seized stock worth over Rs 75 lakh from a warehouse in Turbhe.

Food and Drug Administration‘s (FDA) six-day operation, conducted between August 24 and 29, targeted Sadhna Enterprises, a unit in TTC Industrial Area, Turbhe, allegedly run by partners Jayprakash Sanchetiram Singh and Jaya Navrang Bahadur Singh.

According to the FDA, the establishment was being used to store food products belonging to multiple exporter companies, where the original Date of Manufacture and Expiry/Use By dates were erased using thinner and reprinted with fresh, extended dates using an inkjet printing machine.