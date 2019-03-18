Magazine editor found murdered in Bhiwandi

Nityanand Pandey, the editor of a news portal and monthly magazine, was found dead in Bhiwandi on Saturday, a day after he did not return. A case of murder has been registered. Senior officials in the Thane Rural Police confirmed that two people had been held, but refused to divulge other details.

Pandey was the owner and editor-in-chief of India Unbound, a news portal and magazine with offices in Andheri and Mira Road.

According to the police, Pandey’s body was found under a bridge in Bhiwandi town on Saturday evening. He had head injuries, and police suspect that he may have been murdered at the spot.

Pandey, who lived in Mira Road with his family, was last seen with friends on Friday evening.

After his phone was switched off at 7.30 pm and he didn’t return home, his family registered a missing person complaint.

“We identified him on the basis of the missing complaint and called the family to confirm. There were signs of a struggle at the spot and injuries to the head of the deceased,” said an official at Bhiwandi Taluka police station.

The official added that the injuries pointed to an attack.“The cause of death will only be certain once after postmortem is conducted,” added the official.

But police officials said the motive was not related to his professional work and are looking at other angles.

Pandey had several cases of extortion registered against him in Mira Road and Mumbai, the police said.

In 2012, he was booked for allegedly cheating a businessman after promising to get his son admitted to a prestigious college, while in the following year, he was arrested along with a colleague for allegedly extorting money from a hotelier in Borivali.

India Unbound, a bilingual magazine featured interviews with senior government officers and is regularly seen at offices of several IAS and IPS officials, apart from features on cooking, fashion and lifestyle features.

Its March issue features stories about the appointments of Maharashtra DGP Subodh Kumar Jaiswal and Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Barve. Pandey had also written about last month’s terrorist attack in Pulwama in which 40 CRPF personnel were killed.

Pandey (44), who is from Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, had established the magazine in 2009. He is survived by his wife and two children.

