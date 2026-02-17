Madhav Viradiya emerges Maharashtra topper with 100 percentile in JEE Main

As the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Main Session 1 results were declared on Monday evening, a Gujarat boy–Madhav Viradiya–has emerged as Maharashtra topper with 100 percentile score. Driven to become an IITian, Madhav has been staying in Mumbai for JEE preparation.

He is a student at Narayana Junior College in Andheri, which is an integrated coaching institute for JEE preparation. Despite having multiple similar coaching centres in Gujarat, Madhav decided to shift his base to Mumbai after a friend recommended this particular coaching centre for JEE.

“A friend who studied here cleared JEE-Advanced with impressive All India Rank, which was in top 50. He spoke highly about this institute. And with my aim to join IIT Bombay, which is most difficult to get in, I wanted the best coaching,” said Madhav who will appear for JEE Main’s second session to be held in April.