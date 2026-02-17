Madhav Viradiya emerges Maharashtra topper with 100 percentile in JEE Main

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
As the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Main Session 1 results were declared on Monday evening, a Gujarat boy–Madhav Viradiya–has emerged as Maharashtra topper with 100 percentile score. Driven to become an IITian, Madhav has been staying in Mumbai for JEE preparation.
He is a student at Narayana Junior College in Andheri, which is an integrated coaching institute for JEE preparation. Despite having multiple similar coaching centres in Gujarat, Madhav decided to shift his base to Mumbai after a friend recommended this particular coaching centre for JEE.
“A friend who studied here cleared JEE-Advanced with impressive All India Rank, which was in top 50. He spoke highly about this institute. And with my aim to join IIT Bombay, which is most difficult to get in, I wanted the best coaching,” said Madhav who will appear for JEE Main’s second session to be held in April.
“That is only for practice. But now I am more focused to clear JEE-Advanced, which is IIT entrance test,” he said while adding that currently he is appearing for Class 12 examination of CBSE.
Madhav’s elder brother Poojal is already an IITian. “He is studying metallurgical engineering at IIT Jodhpur. He had gone to Kota for his JEE preparation,” said Madhav who feels that it was his father who encouraged him towards engineering, “And my brother inspired me to join IIT,” he said. Their father is also from engineering background.
A total of 13,04,653 students across country had appeared for Session 1 of JEE Main, which candidates have to clear to appear for JEE-Advanced. Of these, 12 students scored 100 percentile including one from Maharashtra.
