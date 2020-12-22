Made to wear convict’s uniform: Indrani to court

Mukerjea has been behind bars since 2015 on charges including murder, attempt to murder, destruction of evidence.

FORMER MEDIA executive Indrani Mukerjea has approached the special court stating that she is being made to wear the convict’s uniform even though she is still an undertrial causing an impact on her “mental well-being”. Mukerjea, who is facing trial on charges of murdering her daughter Sheena Bora, had during the last hearing through a video-conference link from the prison, informed the court that she was being made to wear the uniform.

In Maharashtra prisons, women convicts are dressed in a green saree while undertrials, who are considered innocent until proven guilty as per law, are allowed to wear civil clothes provided to them by their family members or lawyers. Based on her submission, Mukerjea’s lawyer, Gunjan Mangla, made an application that she should be exempted from wearing the uniform since she is an undertrial. The court has directed the Byculla women’s jail superintendent and the CBI to file a reply on the application.

