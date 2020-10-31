Macron’s posters pasted on roads removed by Mumbai police

People walk on defaced images of French President Emmanuel Macron pasted on a street near Minra masjid on Friday. (Express photo by Ganesh Shirsekar)

The Mumbai Police on Friday removed pictures of France President Emmanuel Macron, which had been pasted on Mohammed Ali Road and at Dongri in Nagpada by organisations in protest against the President’s perceived attacks on Islam.

Organisations like Raza Academy had on Thursday posted pictures of Macron on the doorsteps of various shops at Mohammed Ali Road and Dongri. Some of these pictures were also posted on the roads. The intent was for the people and vehicles to trample on them.

“We did this to protest against the disrespect that has been shown to the Prophet,” Mohammad Saeed Noori, general secretary of Raza Academy, which had carried out protests on Thursday, had said.

However, soon after the pictures went viral, the Mumbai Police deployed a number of its personnel to remove them from the roads on Friday.

The police also called Muslim community and religious leaders to each of the 92 police stations of the city on Friday. “We held a meeting with the community and religious leaders in all the 92 police stations. We have requested them to stay calm and maintain peace. We have received good cooperation from them,” Joint Commissioner (Law and Order) Vishwas Nagre Patil said.

Attacking the state government over the incident, BJP leader Kirit Somaiya said: “France is raising its voice against Islamic terrorism while here, this government is standing behind those who are supporting fanatic Islamic terrorists.”

The city, meanwhile, witnessed a muted Eid-ul-Milad festivities on Friday. There was no largescale protest barring stray posters being displayed against Macron at Sewri and Mumbra.

The annual procession, which begins from Khilafat House in Byculla, was undertaken in one vehicle with 10 participants amid police presence.

