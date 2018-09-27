M S Subbulakshmi’s birth anniversary celebrations

M S Subbulakshmi (File) M S Subbulakshmi (File)

The doyen of Carnatic music, late Dr M S Subbulakshmi’s 102nd birth anniversary celebrations will be held at the Sri Shanmukhananda Chandrasekharendra Saraswati auditorium on September 28 at 5 pm.

Vice-president M Venkaiah Naidu will be the chief guest and Maharashtra Governor C Vidyasagar Rao will preside over the function. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis will be the guest of honour.

Fifty musicians from all over the country will be awarded fellowship in music, which will carry a cash prize of Rs 1 lakh each for three years.

The fellowship, instituted in the year 2013, has already been given to 103 young artistes from 18 cities in 13 disciplines of Indian music — Carnatic vocal, violin, flute, Nadaswaram, Mrudangam, Sarod, Veena and Hindustani vocal music, among others.

This year, the list of awardees include eight-year-old Anirbhan Roy from Kolkata (flute) and 11-year-old Rahul Vellal (vocal) from Bengaluru.

For the first time, Hindustani violin has been included. Yadnesh Milind Raikar (18) and 15-year-old Danish Khan Altaf on Hindustani vocal are among the list of awardees.

The fellowship was instituted in 2013 in memory of late Dr Subbulakshmi. The programme on September 28 will begin with Vedic chanting by students of SIES Vedapatashala, Nerul.

