M East ward most polluted, NO2 major pollutant in Mumbai

M East ward, which houses most number of factories, slum areas and an open landfill site, is the most polluted area in the city, according to the Vulnerability Assessment Report for Mumbai. The administrative ward recorded the highest concentration of the three lethal pollutants – Sulphur Dioxide (SO2), Nitrogen Dioxide (NO2) and Carbon Monoxide (CO).

The critical hotspots of NO2, CO and SO2 were identified between June 2019 to May 2020, using the annual average value of Copernicus Sentinel 5P (TROPOMI) data, by World Resources Institute (WRI), India, for the city’s Climate Action Plan.

The analysis found that NO2 is a major pollutant in Mumbai, and most monitoring stations have recorded a high concentration of the gas during 2010-2020, beyond the annual permissible limit of 40 µg/m3. The NO2 concentration has shown a steady rise from 2010 till 2018. Widespread small and medium scale industries, petroleum refineries and dump sites are major polluters of NO2. All three are concentrated in Govandi, Deonar and Mankhurd in the M East ward.

The pollutant is majorly concentrated in central and south-eastern parts of the city near the Tata Thermal Power Plant, the refineries in Trombay, the Deonar landfill site and areas such as Khar, Andheri and Maravli (Mahul).

A higher concentration of CO can be found in the eastern suburbs (around Mulund and Mankhurd).

The report stated that M East and M West wards are exposed to CO pollution due to the presence of the Deonar landfill site. Traces of CO have also been found in the south in G South (Elphinstone-Parel), G North (Dadar-Mahim), F North (Matunga) and F South (Dadar East) wards. Higher concentrations of SO2 has been observed in the east (around Mankhurd) and west (around Bandra and BKC), contributed mostly by the activities around the airport.

NH3 (Ammonia), meanwhile, had lower concentration levels, below the Central Pollution Control Board permissible limit, except in 2012 and 2015.

Based on the data, the Mumbai Climate Action Plan (MCAP) has set a target to curb pollution levels by 20-30 per cent by 2030.