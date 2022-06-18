Lungs — A play that explores climate anxiety; director says worry is real

Written by Priyangshi Chakraborty

The majestic Jamshed Bhabha Theatre has been converted into a ‘black box’ like space for the opening of a special play — British playwright Duncan Macmillan’s Lungs — that raises an alarm over gradual ecological deterioration. The audience is made to sit on two sides of the stage as the performers, Dilnaz Irani and Prashant Prakash, enact the role of ‘W’ and ‘M’, respectively. In this two-hander, they examine their lives together even as they debate about becoming parents and the state of the planet.

In ‘Lungs’, which debuted in 2011 at the Studio Theatre in Washington DC, conversations between ‘W’ and ‘M’ delves into the real-world complexities —environmental, social, and political concerns. Director of the play, Quasar Thakore Padamsee, says: “The play tackles a lot of these thoughts and worries regarding the climate and the environment; climate anxiety is real!…As you keep working on the text, you realise it is so deep.” Both Irani and Prakash were drawn into the text too. While Irani is excited to be back on live stage, Prakash moved from Goa to be a part of the production.

Prakash states that the script lacked everything that a normal script usually consists of. He says, “It doesn’t have character sketches or bio along with any set design directions. It is a simple conversation between a couple that takes place, back and forth.” The ambiguity of the character ‘M’ played by Prakash apart from the fact that he is a musician, enabled the CandyFlip actor to mould him into what the character could possibly be. The joy of configuring his ideas with that of M’s standpoint formed the framework of a character brought to life by Prakash.

Irani and Prakash adopt different approaches for their performance. Prakash believes in establishing a bond with the audience. For Irani, the feeling of having “lived the character” is crucial. She tries to immerse herself in bringing the character alive and strike a chord with the audience. The production of ‘Lungs’ is a collaboration between the National Centre for Performing Arts (NCPA) with Q Theatre Productions. It opened on Thursday and has shows lined up till Sunday.

‘Lungs’ will be staged at the NCPA’s Jamshed Bhabha Theatre on Saturday and Sunday at 4 pm and 7.30 pm. (Express photo by Ganesh Shirsekar) ‘Lungs’ will be staged at the NCPA’s Jamshed Bhabha Theatre on Saturday and Sunday at 4 pm and 7.30 pm. (Express photo by Ganesh Shirsekar)

Thakore Padamsee shares a specific line from the play spoken by the character ‘W’. ‘W’ says: “Oh my God! We’re killing everyone!”. He elaborates on the gravity of climate anxiety and the ways in which the play tackles such grave topics that need extensive awareness. He talks about theatre offering healing touches in a post-pandemic world. He explains: “Theatre is more about the experience as it requires people to be together to experience a performance thoroughly.

Having directed Macmillan’s play Every Brilliant Thing, which deals with mental health, Thakore Padamsee is familiar with the playwright’s style. It is seemingly simple but has complex thematic layers which are revealed as the story progresses. “Macmillan flawlessly writes simple conversations that are the hardest to pen down,” the Mumbai-based director says.

