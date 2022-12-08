scorecardresearch
Thursday, Dec 08, 2022

Lumpy Skin Disease: Over 2,000 animals died in state last week despite 100% vaccination of cattle

So far, the state has seen 24,430 cattle deaths due to the disease since the outbreak in mid-September.

The government claims that it has vaccinated 100% cattle, which is over 1.39 crore animals in the state. However, the Opposition has raised doubts over the vaccination claims of the state government.

A FEW days ago, on November 29, the Maharashtra government had announced completion of 100% vaccination of cattle in the state against Lumpy Skin Disease. However, from that date onwards till December 5, the state has seen 2,018 animal deaths as per the data available with The Indian Express.

As per the data of state’s Animal Husbandry department available with The Indian Express, the cattle affected by LSD in the state till December 5 is 3,50,171, out of which 24,430 animals have succumbed to the disease. “We have vaccinated 100% cattle in the state. The total number of vaccinated animals is 1,39,41,581 and we believe the disease is under control,” said an official from the Animal Husbandry department.

On November 29, Maharashtra government had issued a notification which said that 100% vaccination of the cattle is achieved in the state. It said that permission has been given to transport animals from the LSD-affected areas to those which are not affected by the disease and carry the certificate of vaccination. It also said the district collector can give permission for animal fair and sports in areas other than controlled ones.

However, the Opposition Congress has contested the claims of the state government. “If 100% vaccination is complete, then why animals are still getting infected and dying due to this disease? The government had claimed that timely vaccination of animals does not lead them to death and despite that hundreds of deaths are recorded in the state daily,” said Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole.

Patole claimed that the state government’s efforts to vaccinate animals are not fool-proof and the claims of 100% vaccination need to be checked once again.

First published on: 08-12-2022 at 05:58:15 am
