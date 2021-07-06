Lt Gen Madhuri Kanitkar named MUHS vice-chancellor

Lt Gen Kanitkar will hold the post for a five-year term or till the age of 65 years, whichever is earlier, from the date she assumes the office. (File Photo)

Lieutenant General Dr Madhuri Kanitkar, who is serving as the Deputy Chief Integrated Defence Staff, has been appointed as the vice-chancellor of Maharashtra University of Health Sciences (MUHS).

The appointment was cleared by Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, who is the chancellor of state universities.

Lt Gen Kanitkar will hold the post for a five-year term or till the age of 65 years, whichever is earlier, from the date she assumes the office. She is set to assume the charge post her retirement in October.

The 61-year-old had obtained her MBBS from the Armed Forces Medical College, Pune, standing first in the university. She is an MD and DNB in paediatrics. The Lt Gen has served as Dean of AFMC between January 2017 and May 2019 and has 22 years of experience in teaching and research. She was presented with the best teacher award by MUHS in 2008.

Lt Gen Kanitkar succeeds Dr Deelip Mhaisekar whose term ended on February 10 this year. Vice-chancellor of the Savitribai Phule Pune University Dr Nitin Karmalkar was currently holding the additional charge of the post while Dr Mhaisekar was the acting director of the medical education.

The Governor had constituted a selection committee, under the chairmanship of Justice (retd)Kalpesh Jhaveri, former chief justice of Odisha High Court, to recommend to him names suitable for appointment to the vice-chancellor’s post.

Prof Randeep Guleria, director of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), and Saurabh Vijay, secretary of the Medical Education and Drugs department were the other members of the committee.