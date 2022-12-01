scorecardresearch
Thursday, Dec 01, 2022

L&T closes $107 million Sustainability Linked Loan with Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation

This sustainability linked loan underscores L&T’s continued commitment to its environmental, social and governance (ESG) goals, a statement released by L&T said.

Larsen & Toubro Limited , indian expressFrom L to R (Rakesh Garg, Chief Business Officer SMBC India, Toshitake Funaki, CEO of SMBC India, R Shankar Raman, Whole-Time Director & CFO, L&T &R Govindan, EVP Corporate Finance & Enterprise Mgmt, L&T. (Express photo)

Larsen & Toubro Limited (L&T) has successfully closed a three-year $107 million sustainability-linked loan from Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation (SMBC) on November 30. SMBC was appointed as the sole Sustainability Coordinator and Lender.

This sustainability linked loan underscores L&T’s continued commitment to its environmental, social and governance (ESG) goals, a statement released by L&T said.

The facility incorporates interest rate reductions linked to the achievement of two of L&T’s predetermined sustainability targets – the reduction of greenhouse gas emission intensity and water consumption intensity against the target levels.

The statement added, “These targets have been selected on the basis that they are relevant and material to the company’s overarching sustainability position and strategy. The loan fulfilled the core requirements under the Sustainability Linked Loan Principles and DNV Business Assurance Singapore Pte. Ltd. has provided Second Party Opinion on L&T’s SLL.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Crisis and anger: Reading China’s ‘Zero-Covid’ and anti...Premium
Crisis and anger: Reading China’s ‘Zero-Covid’ and anti...
How to read Q2 GDP dataPremium
How to read Q2 GDP data
Arun Singhal: ‘India will keep importing fertilizers from Russia as long ...Premium
Arun Singhal: ‘India will keep importing fertilizers from Russia as long ...
From bonds to banks: Large industry drives credit growthPremium
From bonds to banks: Large industry drives credit growth

Commenting on the successful closure of the SLL, R Shankar Raman, Group CFO and Whole Time Director of L&T, said, “L&T continues to focus on achieving Water Neutrality by 2035 and Carbon Neutrality by 2040. Our long-term strategic plan also clearly outlines the ESG roadmap towards this goal. This SLL transaction with SMBC is an important step in that journey and underlines our intent on the ESG front.”

More from Mumbai

Toshitake Funaki, CEO of SMBC India, said, “This transaction supports SMBC Group’s initiatives to contribute to a sustainable society through its financial services. We are delighted to be the Sustainability Coordinator and Lender for this SLL facility to our core client, L&T.”

First published on: 01-12-2022 at 03:19:07 pm
Next Story

Rajeev Sen says Charu Asopa is playing the ‘woman card’: ‘She has used our daughter to gain views on YouTube’

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 01: Latest News
Advertisement
close