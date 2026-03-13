LPG shortage hits PM POSHAN scheme in Maharashtra, state seeks priority supply

Director of Primary Education Sharad Gosavi said the central kitchens and schools implementing the scheme require about 1.60 to 1.70 lakh LPG cylinders every month. (Express Photo)

The Maharashtra Directorate of Primary Education has written to Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited seeking priority supply of LPG cylinders for the PM POSHAN midday meal scheme, after suppliers reportedly stopped providing cylinders to self help groups that cook mid day meals for schools. Officials warned that the disruption could affect PM Poshan the daily nutrition programme that serves lakhs of students across the state.

In a letter sent on Wednesday, Director of Primary Education Sharad Gosavi said the central kitchens and schools implementing the scheme require about 1.60 to 1.70 lakh LPG cylinders every month.

“At present, due to the global war like situation, it has been informed through letters by SHGs and other organisations working in the state as well as by municipal corporations that Hindustan Petroleum and Bharat Gas have prohibited the supply of LPG gas cylinders to them starting March 10,” the letter states.