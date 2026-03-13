LPG shortage hits PM POSHAN scheme in Maharashtra, state seeks priority supply

Written by: Pallavi Smart
3 min readMumbaiUpdated: Mar 13, 2026 12:06 PM IST
lpg cylindersDirector of Primary Education Sharad Gosavi said the central kitchens and schools implementing the scheme require about 1.60 to 1.70 lakh LPG cylinders every month. (Express Photo)
The Maharashtra Directorate of Primary Education has written to Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited seeking priority supply of LPG cylinders for the PM POSHAN midday meal scheme, after suppliers reportedly stopped providing cylinders to self help groups that cook mid day meals for schools. Officials warned that the disruption could affect PM Poshan the daily nutrition programme that serves lakhs of students across the state.

In a letter sent on Wednesday, Director of Primary Education Sharad Gosavi said the central kitchens and schools implementing the scheme require about 1.60 to 1.70 lakh LPG cylinders every month.

“At present, due to the global war like situation, it has been informed through letters by SHGs and other organisations working in the state as well as by municipal corporations that Hindustan Petroleum and Bharat Gas have prohibited the supply of LPG gas cylinders to them starting March 10,” the letter states.

It adds that the shortage could disrupt preparation of meals under the scheme. “There is a possibility that students may be deprived of nutrition meals,” the letter notes, urging the companies to prioritise LPG supply to self help groups and organisations cooking meals at school and central kitchen levels.

Under the PM POSHAN scheme, students from Classes I to VIII in government schools are provided midday meals. In urban areas, meals are largely prepared in central kitchens run by NGOs or self help groups and then supplied to multiple schools, while in rural areas food is usually cooked at the school level.

According to the Directorate, about 95 lakh students from 86,210 schools in the state receive meals under the scheme daily. Of the 85,159 schools covered, 75,551 use LPG for cooking.

The Directorate estimates that 1,33,633 LPG cylinders are required at domestic rates for schools cooking meals on site, while 34,478 commercial cylinders are needed for central kitchens supplying food to large numbers of students.

Mumbai requires 11,934 LPG cylinders, all at commercial rates, the highest in the state, as midday meals for all eligible schools in the city are prepared in centralised kitchens and supplied to schools. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has already written to the Directorate raising concerns over the supply disruption.

