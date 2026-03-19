LPG shortage drives surge in ready-to-eat food sales

A vendor prepares 'jalebi' on a kerosene stove amid a shortage of commercial LPG cylinders, at Fort, in Mumbai. (PTI Photo)

The scarcity of commercial LPG cylinders has triggered a shift in purchasing trends among consumers, with e-commerce and quick commerce platforms recording a sharp rise in sales of ready-to-consume meal solutions.

According to Amazon India records, ready-to-consume meal options such as instant noodles, snacks, packaged meals and beverages have seen a 15% growth in sales. “Over the past few weeks, we have seen consistent growth in demand for convenient, ready-to-consume meal solutions that require minimal cooking time. This growth is broad-based, spanning metros like Hyderabad, Kolkata and Chennai, as well as tier-2 and tier-3 cities such as Sonipat and Panaji,” an Amazon India spokesperson said.