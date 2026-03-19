LPG shortage drives surge in ready-to-eat food sales

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The scarcity of commercial LPG cylinders has triggered a shift in purchasing trends among consumers, with e-commerce and quick commerce platforms recording a sharp rise in sales of ready-to-consume meal solutions.
According to Amazon India records, ready-to-consume meal options such as instant noodles, snacks, packaged meals and beverages have seen a 15% growth in sales. “Over the past few weeks, we have seen consistent growth in demand for convenient, ready-to-consume meal solutions that require minimal cooking time. This growth is broad-based, spanning metros like Hyderabad, Kolkata and Chennai, as well as tier-2 and tier-3 cities such as Sonipat and Panaji,” an Amazon India spokesperson said.
Meanwhile, Amazon Now has recorded a 20% month-on-month increase in ready-to-eat and packaged food purchases, particularly in metropolitan cities like Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru.
The company also noted rising demand in categories such as staples, pulses, dry fruits and nuts.
The surge in ready-to-eat meal consumption corresponds with disruptions in LPG supply, which have been linked to the ongoing crisis in West Asia.
At the same time, online marketplaces and retail stores across Mumbai are witnessing increased demand for induction cooktops, which use electromagnetic technology to heat cookware directly, eliminating the need for LPG cylinders.
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