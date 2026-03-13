LPG on priority for essential services as state assures no domestic shortage

Authorities said there is adequate availability of piped natural gas for domestic use. Petrol and diesel stocks remain sufficient, with refineries operating at full capacity to meet the daily demand of about 15,000 kilolitres of petrol and 38,000 kilolitres of diesel.

Amid concerns over possible global supply disruptions due to the Iran–Israel conflict, the Maharashtra government has assured that there is no shortage of domestic LPG cylinders in the state and supplies will remain uninterrupted.

To ensure smooth distribution and prevent panic, the state government has decided to establish special district-level committees to monitor the LPG supply chain and coordinate responses in case of any disruption.

Additional Chief Secretary of the Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Protection Department, Anil Diggikar, has directed all concerned agencies to closely monitor LPG availability and take precautionary steps to ensure stable supplies across Maharashtra. Officials said domestic LPG availability in March has been higher than in the past six months and adequate stocks are available to meet current demand despite international tensions.