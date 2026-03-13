LPG on priority for essential services as state assures no domestic shortage

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Amid concerns over possible global supply disruptions due to the Iran–Israel conflict, the Maharashtra government has assured that there is no shortage of domestic LPG cylinders in the state and supplies will remain uninterrupted.
To ensure smooth distribution and prevent panic, the state government has decided to establish special district-level committees to monitor the LPG supply chain and coordinate responses in case of any disruption.
Additional Chief Secretary of the Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Protection Department, Anil Diggikar, has directed all concerned agencies to closely monitor LPG availability and take precautionary steps to ensure stable supplies across Maharashtra. Officials said domestic LPG availability in March has been higher than in the past six months and adequate stocks are available to meet current demand despite international tensions.
The government has directed that essential public institutions receive LPG supply on priority. These include hospitals, government hostels, mess facilities in government schools and colleges, midday meal schemes and government Ashram schools. A list of such institutions will be prepared and a priority supply sequence will be established.
Each district will have a special committee comprising the District Collector, Superintendent of Police, District Supply Officer and representatives of government oil companies. These committees will monitor the supply chain, maintain law and order and submit daily situation reports to the state government.
In the Mumbai–Thane rationing region, the committees will function under the Controller of Rationing, with coordination from the Joint Commissioner of Police (Administration) along with Deputy Commissioners of Police and rationing officials.
Authorities have been directed to explore alternative fuel options such as coal or kerosene, while strictly adhering to regulations of the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board. District committees will hold meetings with hotel and restaurant associations to encourage the use of alternative fuels if required.
The government has warned of strict legal action against those spreading fake or misleading information about LPG shortages on social media. To prevent rumours, daily updates will be issued through radio, FM channels, television and print media. The Directorate General of Information and Public Relations and district committees will oversee this communication.
Oil companies have been instructed to immediately resolve technical issues in LPG booking apps and missed-call services. Control rooms with WhatsApp grievance facilities will be activated at the state, division, district and taluka levels.
With several religious festivals approaching, authorities have been directed to ensure uninterrupted LPG supply to public institutions and prevent panic buying. Local representatives and Gram Panchayat members will assist in communicating with citizens, while the police have been tasked with providing security to LPG transport vehicles and distribution agencies.
District administrations, rationing controllers and oil companies have been instructed to submit daily stock status and supply reports to the State Level Control Room.
Officials said Maharashtra’s average daily LPG demand is about 9,000 metric tonnes. To meet this requirement, refinery production has been increased from 9,000 to 11,000 metric tonnes over the last two days. The government said current production and stock levels are sufficient to meet domestic demand.
Authorities said there is adequate availability of piped natural gas for domestic use. Petrol and diesel stocks remain sufficient, with refineries operating at full capacity to meet the daily demand of about 15,000 kilolitres of petrol and 38,000 kilolitres of diesel.
