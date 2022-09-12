scorecardresearch
Monday, Sep 12, 2022

In lower strata of society, women expected to do household chores and work outside, says Mumbai court

The court made the observation as it acquitted a 30-year-old man and his mother of charges of domestic violence and abetting his wife's suicide.

The court said that in the "daily wear and tear of family affairs" where a mother-in-law sometimes complains about her daughter-in-law cannot be termed as causing mental cruelty "as it is a natural phenomena". (Representational image)

A sessions court in Mumbai has observed that it was “natural for the female member” of the household to “work at home and outside”, especially in “lower strata of society”, as it acquitted a 30-year-old man and his mother of charges of domestic violence and abetting his wife’s suicide.

Priyanka Shelar, who worked as a domestic worker in the eastern suburbs of Mumbai, died by suicide at her employer’s home in 2015 just over a month after her marriage to Prashant Shelar. The court said it was not clear why Priyanka had taken the extreme step. It said that the family belonged to the “lower strata” of society where women were expected to handle the responsibility of both home and work outside.

“The society to which Priyanka belonged wherein it is natural for the female member of the family to perform twin jobs i.e. household work and work of housekeeping/maid, servant etc. to earn for a living. In that she supports her husband to run their family,” the court said.

A first information report (FIR) was filed against Prashant and his mother, Vanita, after the suicide. It was alleged that Priyanka was made to walk many kilometres to her workplace and not allowed to communicate with her family members. The accused also frequently commented on her complexion and suspected her, it was alleged. She was expected to wake up at 5 am, complete household chores before leaving for work and return and again do household chores, the FIR said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
ExplainSpeaking: How to read the latest Human Development ReportPremium
ExplainSpeaking: How to read the latest Human Development Report
‘Many small steps by government over last few years structurally setting ...Premium
‘Many small steps by government over last few years structurally setting ...
Andrologist, CA, trader: Meet the collectors of PM mementosPremium
Andrologist, CA, trader: Meet the collectors of PM mementos
How an IPS officer used soft policing to crack down on illegal hooch dist...Premium
How an IPS officer used soft policing to crack down on illegal hooch dist...

The court said that in the “daily wear and tear of family affairs” where a mother-in-law sometimes complains about her daughter-in-law cannot be termed as causing mental cruelty “as it is a natural phenomena”.

“Insults, taunting and restrictions such acts do not generally drive a person to commit suicide unless there is a permanent scuffle and mental torture with criminal mind of accused to see that through such acts drive the victim to commit suicide,” the court said.

More from Mumbai

“There is nothing on record to show that both accused Nos. 1 and 2 ever instigated Priyanka to commit suicide. Their acts as alleged by prosecution witnesses in their evidence nowhere suggest that same would have facilitated Priyanka to commit suicide. Whatever stated by prosecution witnesses in their evidence usually occurs in the daily life of women of lower strata of the society to which Priyanka belonged,” it said.

First published on: 12-09-2022 at 03:09:49 pm
Next Story

Iran to release crew of two seized Greek tankers – Greek seafarers union

Express Explained We analyse and explain the top news for you
Click Here

Top News

Tejashwi Yadav: Cong still largest Oppn party; Nitish, Lalu to meet Sonia

Tejashwi Yadav: Cong still largest Oppn party; Nitish, Lalu to meet Sonia

NIA raids 50 locations in Punjab gangs-terror nexus case

NIA raids 50 locations in Punjab gangs-terror nexus case

Anil Kapoor says 'sex' makes him feel younger
Koffee with Karan 7

Anil Kapoor says 'sex' makes him feel younger

Airtel 5G roll out starts soon, existing SIMs will support 5G network

Airtel 5G roll out starts soon, existing SIMs will support 5G network

Police complaint against MP Navneet Rana for defaming man alleging 'love jihad'

Police complaint against MP Navneet Rana for defaming man alleging 'love jihad'

On 21st anniversary of 9/11, the story of a miraculous escape
Eye

On 21st anniversary of 9/11, the story of a miraculous escape

Premium
Hostel warden held over sexual harassment complaints by 7 minors
In Hyderabad

Hostel warden held over sexual harassment complaints by 7 minors

What’s 'designer vagina', mentioned in Fabulous Lives of B'wood Wives?
Health Specials

What’s 'designer vagina', mentioned in Fabulous Lives of B'wood Wives?

Andrologist, CA, trader: Meet the collectors of PM mementos

Andrologist, CA, trader: Meet the collectors of PM mementos

Premium
Supreme Court dismisses father's plea for handing over son's body
Hyderpora encounter

Supreme Court dismisses father's plea for handing over son's body

How an IPS officer cracked down on illegal hooch distilleries
'Soft policing'

How an IPS officer cracked down on illegal hooch distilleries

Premium
After deluge: BJP, Cong sling mud, but few clean hands in Bengaluru
Political Pulse

After deluge: BJP, Cong sling mud, but few clean hands in Bengaluru

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 12: Latest News
Advertisement