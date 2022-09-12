In lower strata of society, women expected to do household chores and work outside, says Mumbai court

A sessions court in Mumbai has observed that it was “natural for the female member” of the household to “work at home and outside”, especially in “lower strata of society”, as it acquitted a 30-year-old man and his mother of charges of domestic violence and abetting his wife’s suicide.

Priyanka Shelar, who worked as a domestic worker in the eastern suburbs of Mumbai, died by suicide at her employer’s home in 2015 just over a month after her marriage to Prashant Shelar. The court said it was not clear why Priyanka had taken the extreme step. It said that the family belonged to the “lower strata” of society where women were expected to handle the responsibility of both home and work outside.

“The society to which Priyanka belonged wherein it is natural for the female member of the family to perform twin jobs i.e. household work and work of housekeeping/maid, servant etc. to earn for a living. In that she supports her husband to run their family,” the court said.

A first information report (FIR) was filed against Prashant and his mother, Vanita, after the suicide. It was alleged that Priyanka was made to walk many kilometres to her workplace and not allowed to communicate with her family members. The accused also frequently commented on her complexion and suspected her, it was alleged. She was expected to wake up at 5 am, complete household chores before leaving for work and return and again do household chores, the FIR said.

The court said that in the “daily wear and tear of family affairs” where a mother-in-law sometimes complains about her daughter-in-law cannot be termed as causing mental cruelty “as it is a natural phenomena”.

“Insults, taunting and restrictions such acts do not generally drive a person to commit suicide unless there is a permanent scuffle and mental torture with criminal mind of accused to see that through such acts drive the victim to commit suicide,” the court said.

“There is nothing on record to show that both accused Nos. 1 and 2 ever instigated Priyanka to commit suicide. Their acts as alleged by prosecution witnesses in their evidence nowhere suggest that same would have facilitated Priyanka to commit suicide. Whatever stated by prosecution witnesses in their evidence usually occurs in the daily life of women of lower strata of the society to which Priyanka belonged,” it said.