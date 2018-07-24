Lower Parel ROB shut for traffic from today

Motorists moving from Worli Naka to Yadav Chowk on Ganpatrao Kadam Marg are advised to take a right or left turn at Yadav Chowk for Senapati Bapat Marg. Motorists moving from Worli Naka to Yadav Chowk on Ganpatrao Kadam Marg are advised to take a right or left turn at Yadav Chowk for Senapati Bapat Marg.

The Mumbai traffic department on Monday issued a notification informing that the Delisle road over bridge (ROB) at Lower Parel will be closed to vehicular movement from Tuesday. The decision of shutting the bridge was made following the recommendation from Department of Civil Engineering and IIT Bombay, after a detailed technical inspection and submission of a report to the traffic department.

Along with the order, the traffic authorities have released diversion for motorists. The traffic proceeding from Bharat Mata junction to Shingate Master Chowk are suggested to take a left turn from Shingate Marg Chowk towards the NM Joshi Marg.

The traffic from Arthur Road naka to Shingate Master Chowk on NM Joshi Road is advised to take a right turn at Shingate Master Chowk towards Bharat Mata junction.

The order issued by Deputy Commissioner of Police Ashok Dhude (traffic) has said that the traffic moving from Sant Rohidas Chowk will come straight to Balkrishna Gawade Chowk (wadacha naka) and Yadav Chowk and suggested it should go straight to Rakhangi Junction on Senapati Bapat Road.

Meanwhile, motorists moving from Worli Naka to Yadav Chowk on Ganpatrao Kadam Marg are advised to take a right or left turn at Yadav Chowk for Senapati Bapat Marg.

