Low pressure area over Bay of Bengal, IMD issues rain alert in state

With the formation of another low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal, the weather bureau has forecast more rainfall in the state till Wednesday. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast ‘heavy to very heavy’ rainfall in the next three-four days in Mumbai, Thane, Palghar and several other parts of Maharashtra.

“The well-marked low pressure is likely to concentrate into a depression over Northwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining areas of north Odisha-West Bengal coasts during next 12 hours,” said IMD in its afternoon bulletin on Sunday.

The IMD has issued a yellow alert for Mumbai, Sindhudurg with a forecast of heavy rain at isolated places till Tuesday. Thane, Palghar, Pune, Kolhapur, Satara and South Konkan — Raigad, Ratnagiri are under orange alert indicating heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places till Wednesday.

Fairly widespread rainfall with heavy spells is very likely over Konkan, north Madhya Maharashtra in the state. The weather department has also issued a yellow alert for Nagpur, Wardha, Bhandara, Gondia, Chandrapur, Gadchiroli, Amravati, Akola, Yavatmal, Buldhana and Washim till September 13.

“In association with the well-marked low-pressure area and its west-north-westward movement and also its further intensification, lower-level westerlies are very likely to strengthen along the west coast during the next five days,” stated IMD.

Mumbai and Thane received moderate to heavy rain in the last 24 hours with some heavy spells over the Navi Mumbai region. In the 24 hours ending at 8:30 am on Sunday, Mumbai received 21.2 mm rain. Intermittent rainfall and overcast skies were recorded through Sunday in most parts of the city. In nine hours ending at 5:30 pm, Mumbai recorded 8.8 mm rainfall.

While rainfall in the city in August was largely deficient, normal rainfall has been recorded in September to date. Since September 1, the city recorded 367.9 mm rain, taking the seasonal tally to 2,789.8 mm. The seasonal (four months) average is 2,205 mm.

Mumbai recorded deficit rainfall for August with just 337.8 mm as opposed to the normal rainfall at 546.2 mm.