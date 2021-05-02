scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, May 01, 2021
Most read

Low-key celebrations on Maharashtra Day

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray hoisted the national flag at Mantralaya, the administrative headquarters of the state in south Mumbai.

By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
May 2, 2021 2:08:15 am
Maharashtra, lockdown, Maharashtra coronavirrus cases, Uddhav Thackeray, Maharashtra covid-19 cases, Maharashtra day, Uddhav Thackeray, india news, indian expressMumbai streets deserted on the first day of weekend lockdown imposed across Maharashtra to curb the rising Covid-19 cases. (Express Photo by Ganesh Shirsekar)

Maharashtra celebrated its 61st foundation day in a low-key manner on Saturday in view of the ongoing coronavirus situation in the state.

This is for the second consecutive year that no big events were organised to mark the occasion.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray hoisted the national flag at Mantralaya, the administrative headquarters of the state in south Mumbai.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

The chief minister paid floral tributes to the portraits of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, the Maratha king’s mother, Jijamata, and Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar there.

Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil, Revenue Minister Balasaheb Thorat were also present at the event.

Earlier, Thackeray visited Hutatma Chowk in south Mumbai and placed a wreath at the memorial to pay respects to 105 martyrs, who sacrificed their lives for a unified Maharashtra.

Top News Right Now
Click here for more

Apart from the chief minister and Walse Patil, Chief Secretary Sitaram Kunte, Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar, Director General of Police Sanjay Pandey, Mumbai City Collector Rajiv Nivatkar and Municipal Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal were also present on the occasion.

Click here for more

In other parts of the state, the guardian ministers unfurled the Tricolour at the respective district headquarters.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

May 01: Latest News

Advertisement
x