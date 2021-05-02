Low-key celebrations on Maharashtra Day

Mumbai streets deserted on the first day of weekend lockdown imposed across Maharashtra to curb the rising Covid-19 cases. (Express Photo by Ganesh Shirsekar)

Maharashtra celebrated its 61st foundation day in a low-key manner on Saturday in view of the ongoing coronavirus situation in the state.

This is for the second consecutive year that no big events were organised to mark the occasion.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray hoisted the national flag at Mantralaya, the administrative headquarters of the state in south Mumbai.

The chief minister paid floral tributes to the portraits of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, the Maratha king’s mother, Jijamata, and Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar there.

Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil, Revenue Minister Balasaheb Thorat were also present at the event.

Earlier, Thackeray visited Hutatma Chowk in south Mumbai and placed a wreath at the memorial to pay respects to 105 martyrs, who sacrificed their lives for a unified Maharashtra.

Apart from the chief minister and Walse Patil, Chief Secretary Sitaram Kunte, Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar, Director General of Police Sanjay Pandey, Mumbai City Collector Rajiv Nivatkar and Municipal Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal were also present on the occasion.

In other parts of the state, the guardian ministers unfurled the Tricolour at the respective district headquarters.