Maharashtra: Lovers hang themselves from same saree, woman survives

An apparent suicide pact by a 24-year-old man and his 31-year-old lover as part of which the duo hung themselves using two ends of the same saree led to the death of the former even as the woman survived after the knot on her end came undone in Maharashtra’s Beed district.

The incident took place at the home of the deceased on Sunday.

The duo had come in contact through Facebook and it was their first meeting in person, police said.

As per the police, the deceased, Jaypal Whaval, ran a ration shop along with his father at their residence in the Gevrai tehsil of Beed district, and had met the Thane-based woman online around two years back.

The woman is married and has an eight-year-old daughter. “The duo would chat frequently and got into a relationship over a period of time,” said Beed police’s Public Relations Officer, PSI Vijendra Nachan.

On Sunday, the woman travelled to Beed to meet Whaval who took her to his residence and introduced her to his parents.

Police said Whaval told his parents that he intended to get married to her, adding the parents gave their approval and told them to get a court marriage done.

Later that night, the couple went to Whaval’s room where they spoke for some time.

“The woman, in her statement, said that Whaval told her that he did not want to live anymore and was just waiting to meet her before ending his life. The woman then told him that if he was going to kill himself, she too didn’t want to live. There is no clarity on why exactly he wanted to kill himself,” Nachan said. The couple then took a saree, flung it over an angle bracket and hung themselves.

“The knot tied at the woman’s end, however, unraveled and she fell down. She then called Whaval’s parents and they rushed him to the hospital where he was declared dead,” the officer said.

The local Talwada police in Beed then took an accidental death report in the matter and recorded the statement of the woman.

Senior inspector of Talwada police station Prasad Navghare said that so far, there appears to be no foul play in the case, which appeared to be a suicide pact gone awry.

An officer said that after her statement was recorded, the woman was sent to her Thane residence where her husband and daughter resided.

Later, the woman’s mother and sister took her away to their residence.

Whaval’s family, in their statement, did not give a complaint against anyone for their son’s death.

An officer said the police are investigating the reason for the suicide.