scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Jan 25, 2023
Advertisement

‘Love jihad’ protests natural, ministers attend because ‘they are also Hindus’: Devendra Fadnavis

The Maharashtra deputy CM claims a ‘faction’ is working to bring about such changes though all Hindu-Muslim marriages don’t have a ‘love jihad’ angle.

Fadnavis said“love jihad’ was no longer the “far-fetched idea that it was for many people”.(file)
Listen to this article
‘Love jihad’ protests natural, ministers attend because ‘they are also Hindus’: Devendra Fadnavis
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has said the term “love jihad” was coined in Kerala, not in his state, and defended the increasing protests by Hindutva outfits over the issue as a “natural reaction from within society”.
“This is not something that happened just here. Kerala coined the term. The BJP was not even [in government] in that state. It is the Congress and communist parties that have ruled Kerala,” he said Tuesday. “These are not BJP rallies, they are rallies organised by the society. Various organisations are coming together to organise such rallies.”

About BJP leaders and ministers’ attending such protests in Maharashtra, Fadnavis said, “In some rallies, our party workers or leaders have been present because they are also Hindus. If a rally is being organised on the problems faced by Hindus, then it is natural that these leaders may participate. This is not an agenda of [the BJP] .”

Fadnavis said“love jihad’ was no longer the “far-fetched idea that it was for many people”.

“Today there is a noticeable design. I am not saying all marriages between Hindus and Muslims have the angle of ‘love jihad’, but there is a faction that is consistently bringing about such changes in society. When you notice this, it is natural there will be a reaction from within society,” he said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Using animal names to abuse each other is a stereotype that we could do w...
Using animal names to abuse each other is a stereotype that we could do w...
In Odisha’s rain-fed Malkangiri, a water scheme helps farmers grow a seco...
In Odisha’s rain-fed Malkangiri, a water scheme helps farmers grow a seco...
Delhi Confidential: A special millet counter at Delhi L-G’s At Home...
Delhi Confidential: A special millet counter at Delhi L-G’s At Home...
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar’s visit to Sri Lanka: Key ta...
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar’s visit to Sri Lanka: Key ta...
More from Mumbai

Meanwhile, Women and Child Development Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha has called for participation in Sunday’s Hindu Janakrosh Morcha from Mumbai’s Shivaji Park to Parel. “I am urging everyone to come and attend this for one day, for your community,” he said during the inauguration of a garden in Borivali.

First published on: 25-01-2023 at 17:13 IST
Next Story

Mumbai family duped of Rs 6.75 lakh by attendant

Republic Day Special Price | This limited offer gives you an annual subscription at Rs 999 along with added benefits
See Offer
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 25: Latest News
Advertisement
close