‘Love jihad’ protests natural, ministers attend because ‘they are also Hindus’: Devendra Fadnavis

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has said the term “love jihad” was coined in Kerala, not in his state, and defended the increasing protests by Hindutva outfits over the issue as a “natural reaction from within society”.

“This is not something that happened just here. Kerala coined the term. The BJP was not even [in government] in that state. It is the Congress and communist parties that have ruled Kerala,” he said Tuesday. “These are not BJP rallies, they are rallies organised by the society. Various organisations are coming together to organise such rallies.”

About BJP leaders and ministers’ attending such protests in Maharashtra, Fadnavis said, “In some rallies, our party workers or leaders have been present because they are also Hindus. If a rally is being organised on the problems faced by Hindus, then it is natural that these leaders may participate. This is not an agenda of [the BJP] .”

Fadnavis said“love jihad’ was no longer the “far-fetched idea that it was for many people”.

“Today there is a noticeable design. I am not saying all marriages between Hindus and Muslims have the angle of ‘love jihad’, but there is a faction that is consistently bringing about such changes in society. When you notice this, it is natural there will be a reaction from within society,” he said.

Meanwhile, Women and Child Development Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha has called for participation in Sunday’s Hindu Janakrosh Morcha from Mumbai’s Shivaji Park to Parel. “I am urging everyone to come and attend this for one day, for your community,” he said during the inauguration of a garden in Borivali.