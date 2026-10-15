From ‘love jihad’ to Imran Khan: Kirit Somaiya’s politics of going after his targets

When actor Imran Khan attended a protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar at Mumbai’s August Kranti Maidan on October 10, BJP leader Kirit Somaiya moved to have the matter investigated. Khan, a US citizen and Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) cardholder, was detained during the protest. Somaiya later complained to the Gamdevi police, alleging that the actor had violated the rules governing foreign nationals in India. The complaint was forwarded to the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO), which subsequently issued a notice asking Khan to leave India by October 28.

A chartered accountant by training, Somaiya has built his political identity around pursuing allegations of what he claims are wrongdoing. His targets have ranged from companies accused of cheating investors to senior leaders of the Shiv Sena, Congress and other parties. In recent years, his campaigns have also extended to alleged illegal immigration, so-called “love jihad” and discrepancies in electoral rolls.

From investors’ grievances to political campaigns

Somaiya entered electoral politics in 1995, winning the Mulund Assembly seat. He later represented Mumbai North East in the Lok Sabha from 1999 to 2004 and again from 2014 to 2019.

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Before becoming a prominent political accuser, he had built a profile around investors’ grievances. As founder president of the Investors’ Grievances Forum, he took up cases involving small investors and alleged financial irregularities. He also campaigned for stronger protection for depositors, an issue that fed into Maharashtra’s legislation to protect their interests against defaulting financial establishments.

The National Spot Exchange Limited crisis, which came to light in 2013, provided another platform for his campaigns against alleged financial wrongdoing. Somaiya raised questions about the exchange’s operations and the role of those who had oversight of it.

Targeting the MVA government

Somaiya’s profile rose during the Maha Vikas Aghadi government, when he launched a series of allegations against leaders of the Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress. He approached the Enforcement Directorate, police and other agencies over cases involving NCP leaders Hasan Mushrif and Chhagan Bhujbal, Shiv Sena leaders Anil Parab and Sanjay Raut, and former Mumbai mayor Kishori Pednekar.

Some of his complaints were followed by investigations and other official action. In other cases, the allegations remained contested or the accused secured relief from courts. The campaigns also raised questions about selectivity. Somaiya’s attacks on some leaders appeared to subside after they joined the BJP or an allied faction.

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From corruption to ‘love jihad’

Somaiya’s interventions have not been confined to financial allegations. He has also participated in campaigns against what right-wing groups describe as “love jihad”, a term used to allege that Muslim men enter relationships with Hindu women to bring about religious conversion.

He has visited police stations and met families in cases involving allegations of sexual assault, blackmail or forced conversion, calling for investigations into what he has described as wider networks.

Voter lists become another battleground

Electoral rolls have emerged as another focus of his campaigns. In 2026, Somaiya alleged that names of Bangladeshi citizens had been included in voter lists in parts of Maharashtra and raised concerns about duplicate entries and discrepancies in the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls.

He also questioned the mapping of voters from the demolished Garib Nagar settlement in Bandra East and sought scrutiny of figures relating to enumeration forms, untraceable voters and deletions.

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The INS Vikrant case

Somaiya’s own conduct has also come under scrutiny. In 2022, a former serviceman complained that Somaiya and his son Neil had collected donations in 2013 to save the decommissioned aircraft carrier INS Vikrant from being scrapped, allegedly promising that the money would be handed to the Governor. Somaiya denied wrongdoing.

In 2024, after the police Economic Offences Wing submitted a closure report, a magistrate directed further investigation.

His political fortunes have also fluctuated. In 2019, the BJP did not renominate him from Mumbai North East amid opposition from its then ally, the Shiv Sena, following his criticism of the Thackerays. He returned to prominence during the BJP’s campaign against the MVA government and has since een a lynchpin of the BJPs attack on rivals.

“There are many Imran Khans in India, whether it is Nasruddin or Iqbal. If anyone conspires to defame India while living here, it will not be tolerated. They want to live here, retain American citizenship, and then oppose India’s development by participating in political activities. Such actions will not be tolerated,’ Somaiyya said welcoming the notice to Khan.