Loudspeakers will not be removed from mosques, temples that have permission, says Walse Patil

Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil on Saturday said that loudspeakers would not be removed from mosques and temples that have taken permission for its use from the authorities.

This comes in the backdrop of MNS saying it will organise Hanuman Chalisa recital outside mosques if loudspeakers were not removed from the latter by May 3. “Instructions have been given that loudspeakers are allowed within permitted decibel limit and if anyone violates this, legal action will be taken,” Walse Patil told mediapersons.

He added, “Court have said that from 10 pm till 6 am, loudspeakers should not be played… There is no question of removing loudspeakers from mosques or temples that have taken permission to use them. People should not take law and order in their hands.”