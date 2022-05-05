Loudspeaker row: PIL in Bombay HC seeks sedition FIR against Raj Thackeray

Hemant Baburao Patil, a Pune-based activist, recently approached the Bombay High Court with a PIL seeking registration of FIR against MNS chief Raj Thackeray for offences of sedition, breach of peace and public nuisance under Indian Penal Code.

The PIL also sought direction to restrain him from organising tours and press conferences related to playing Hanuman Chalisa on loudspeakers and for removing loudspeakers from mosques.

Patil claimed due to statements made by Thackeray during public meetings against NCP Chief Sharad Pawar, there is a chance of protest all over Maharashtra by NCP workers and the same may lead to breach of peace in society.

The PIL claimed that despite an FIR registered by Aurangabad police and comments by state home minister that Thackeray’s May 1 speech was aimed at ”creating a divide in the society”, Thackeray began to implement programme of playing Hanuman Chalisa on loudspeakers outside mosques.

This is leading to breach of peace and conditions of rioting have started in various parts of state, the petitioner claimed.

“Due to the said fact by the words spoken (by Thackeray), signs or by visible representation or otherwise brings, attempts to bring in hatred between Hindu and Muslim community at the instance of Thackeray,” the plea claimed. It added that despite this, no offence of sedition under section 124A of IPC has been registered against him.

In the plea filed through advocate R N Kachave, Patil said that he had addressed representation to Commissioner and senior inspector of Mumbai Police seeking initiation of action against Thackeray. However, there was no response, prompting him to file a plea in HC.

Last week, the Aurangabad bench of the Bombay High Court imposed a cost of Rs 1 lakh on a petitioner seeking to stop the May 1 rally of Thackeray.

The High Court will hear Patil’s PIL in due course.