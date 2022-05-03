Aurangabad police chief to take ‘appropriate’ action against Raj Thackeray today: Maharashtra DGP

Maharashtra director general of police (DGP) Rajnish Seth said that the state police are prepared to deal with any law and order issues arising out of agitations called by Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray in the ongoing loudspeaker row and added that the police would take appropriate action against him Tuesday itself.

Raj Thackeray gave the state government an ultimatum during his speech in Aurangabad on May 1 to remove loudspeakers from mosques by May 4 (Wednesday), failing which “Hanuman Chalisa will be played at a louder volume (than azaan) in front of the mosques”.

Reacting to Thackeray’s speech, Seth said that appropriate action will be taken. “The Aurangabad police commissioner has gone through the speech (of Thackeray) and he will take appropriate action today itself,” said Seth. When asked if Thackeray had been served a notice, Seth said he was not aware and would have to ask the Mumbai police commissioner.

In his opening comments, Seth said: “The home minister (Dilip Walse-Patil) took a meeting for (maintenance) of law and order. Many meetings have been conducted with the peace and Mohalla committee. We are capable of tackling any law and order problem and we are well prepared for handling any situation. All leaves (of police personnel) have been cancelled. We have taken preventive action against 15,000 criminals and anti-social elements to ensure they do not create any law and order issues. We have served notices to 13,000 people as well. At the local police level, many meetings were conducted. 87 companies of SRPF and more than 30,000 home guards have been spread across the state. Strict action will be taken against those disrupting public tranquillity.”

MNS leaders Bala Nandgaonkar, Sandeep Deshpande and Nitin Sardesai have been given notices not to disrupt law and order and some others have been served with externment notices to leave Mumbai or their hometowns, he said. “I appeal to people to maintain peace and cooperate with police,’’ the DGP added.

Soon after meeting police officers Tuesday afternoon, Home Minister Dilip Walse-Patil went to meet chief minister Uddhav Thackeray.