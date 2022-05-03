scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, May 03, 2022
Must Read

Aurangabad police chief to take ‘appropriate’ action against Raj Thackeray today: Maharashtra DGP

DGP Ranjnish Seth said that the state police are prepared to deal with any law and order issues arising out of agitations called by Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray in the ongoing loudspeaker row.

By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
Updated: May 3, 2022 2:12:22 pm
Raj Thackeray, Loudspeaker row, Maharashtra, Maharashtra DGP, Rajnish Seth, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena, Mumbai, Mumbai news, Indian express, Indian express news, Mumbai latest newsRaj Thackeray rally at Aurangabad on May 1. (Express Photo by Amit Chakravarty)

Maharashtra director general of police (DGP) Rajnish Seth said that the state police are prepared to deal with any law and order issues arising out of agitations called by Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray in the ongoing loudspeaker row and added that the police would take appropriate action against him Tuesday itself.

Raj Thackeray gave the state government an ultimatum during his speech in Aurangabad on May 1 to remove loudspeakers from mosques by May 4 (Wednesday), failing which “Hanuman Chalisa will be played at a louder volume (than azaan) in front of the mosques”.

Also read |Loudspeaker politics reaches Delhi, BJP MP asks L-G to check religious places

Reacting to Thackeray’s speech, Seth said that appropriate action will be taken. “The Aurangabad police commissioner has gone through the speech (of Thackeray) and he will take appropriate action today itself,” said Seth. When asked if Thackeray had been served a notice, Seth said he was not aware and would have to ask the Mumbai police commissioner.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

In his opening comments, Seth said: “The home minister (Dilip Walse-Patil) took a meeting for (maintenance) of law and order. Many meetings have been conducted with the peace and Mohalla committee. We are capable of tackling any law and order problem and we are well prepared for handling any situation. All leaves (of police personnel) have been cancelled. We have taken preventive action against 15,000 criminals and anti-social elements to ensure they do not create any law and order issues. We have served notices to 13,000 people as well. At the local police level, many meetings were conducted. 87 companies of SRPF and more than 30,000 home guards have been spread across the state. Strict action will be taken against those disrupting public tranquillity.”

Best of Express Premium

Horoscope Today, May 3, 2022: Libra, Aries, Pisces and other signs — chec...Premium
Horoscope Today, May 3, 2022: Libra, Aries, Pisces and other signs — chec...
In Bengal’s lone CPM-led civic body, lessons in practical politicsPremium
In Bengal’s lone CPM-led civic body, lessons in practical politics
Explained: How heat wave added to power demand amid coal shortagesPremium
Explained: How heat wave added to power demand amid coal shortages
An Expert Explains: ‘Need ease of doing science, wider distribution...Premium
An Expert Explains: ‘Need ease of doing science, wider distribution...
More Premium Stories >>

MNS leaders Bala Nandgaonkar, Sandeep Deshpande and Nitin Sardesai have been given notices not to disrupt law and order and some others have been served with externment notices to leave Mumbai or their hometowns, he said. “I appeal to people to maintain peace and cooperate with police,’’ the DGP added.

More from Mumbai

Soon after meeting police officers Tuesday afternoon, Home Minister Dilip Walse-Patil went to meet chief minister Uddhav Thackeray.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Live Blog

Best of Express

Must Read

Buzzing Now

May 03: Latest News