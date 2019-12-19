Lotus will not bloom in Maharashtra, says Aaditya Thackeray

Aaditya Thackeray further said that though Maha Vikas Aghadi has a common minimum programme, its only aim is “common maximum progress”. Aaditya Thackeray further said that though Maha Vikas Aghadi has a common minimum programme, its only aim is “common maximum progress”.

TAKING ON BJP in his maiden speech at the Assembly on Wednesday, Shiv Sena’s Worli MLA Aaditya Thackeray said that “lotus” (BJP symbol) will not bloom in Maharashtra, as Sena, NCP and Congress have come together. “It is said that that ‘khichad mai hi kamal khilata hai (lotus blooms in mud)’. But it will not happen in Maharashtra, as three parties have come together,” said Aaditya in his 11-minute speech. He was speaking during a discussion on Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari’s address to the joint session of the state legislature in November.

“I have see the greed for power, how to lie for it and mistreat the ally. But Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, NCP chief Sharad Pawar and Congress president Sonia Gandhi has given new direction to Maharashtra… Though we have different voices, we are all together,” he said while saying that a “fearless government” has been formed in Maharashtra.

He further said that though Maha Vikas Aghadi has a common minimum programme, its only aim is “common maximum progress”.

Taking a dig at Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis’ remark on reading Sena mouthpiece Saamana, Aaditya said, “Those who were not reading Saamana, they have started reading it now. If they had started reading it earlier, they would have been sitting with us on the treasury benches.” On Wednesday, Fadnavis referred to multiple articles in Saamana that had criticised NCP chief Sharad Pawar. “I have started reading Saamana nowadays,” he said in the House.

On Fadnavis claiming that the Governor’s speech is “very small”, Aaditya said, “Some members said it was a small speech. But everything in it is a promise and I am sure the government will deliver on the promises.”

He went on to claim that demonetisation and the “faulty” implementation of GST had impacted the industries and the farmers. “Many industrial units have shut down. Farmers are also suffering,” he added.

Aaditya suggested that a special session should be called to discuss climate change. “Also, the education system from KG to PG needs to be changed across the county. We need to take virtual classrooms and digital education in every district,” he said.

