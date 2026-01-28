‘I have lost a strong and large-hearted friend’: CM Devendra Fadnavis pays tribute to Ajit Pawar

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Wednesday that the death of Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar in a plane crash in Baramati had shocked the state, adding that it was the most difficult day for them.
The Nationalist Congress Party leader Ajit Pawar and four others were killed as the plane carrying them crashed while landing at Baramati airport earlier in the day. He was 66.
Addressing the media, Fadnavis said, “It is an irreparable loss which cannot be described in words. Personally, I have lost a strong and large-hearted friend. In Ajit Pawar, I had a colleague who made an immense contribution to development politics.”
The Maharashtra chief minister said Ajit Pawar was a politician who knew every nook and corner of Maharashtra. “He was very well versed with the state’s problems. He was a good administrator with vast experience and knowledge.”
Fadnavis said Ajit Pawar rose through the ranks through hard work and struggle. “He was someone who could take on challenges in every circumstance without wavering. It takes several years to evolve into such leadership. He was deeply connected to the masses,” he added.
“Today, with his sudden demise, everybody is in grief across Maharashtra, especially his party, the NCP. At these difficult times, we stand by them.
The Maharashtra CM said he apprised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah about the news of Ajit Pawar’s death in the plane crash. “They expressed shock and grief.”
He said further arrangements will be made after consulting the Pawar family, adding he and Deputy CM Eknath Shinde will go to Baramati.
The Maharashtra Government declared three days of state mourning following the death of Ajit Pawar in a plane crash. As a mark of respect, the national flag will be flown at half-mast across the state from January 28 to 30, and no official entertainment will be held during this period. All state government offices will be closed Wednesday.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Vitamin D deficiency can cause snoring and sleep-related breathing problems due to weakened muscle tone in the upper airway. Low levels of this nutrient can also lead to inflammation and poor immune regulation, affecting sleep quality. Sunlight exposure is the best source, but dietary sources and supplements can also improve sleep and overall health.