‘I have lost a strong and large-hearted friend’: CM Devendra Fadnavis pays tribute to Ajit Pawar

Devendra Fadnavis said Ajit Pawar rose through the ranks through hard work and struggle, and was a politician who knew every nook and corner of Maharashtra.

google-preferred-btn
devendra fadnavis and ajit pawarThe Maharashtra chief minister said Ajit Pawar was a politician who knew every nook and corner of Maharashtra. (Express Photo)

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Wednesday that the death of Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar in a plane crash in Baramati had shocked the state, adding that it was the most difficult day for them.

The Nationalist Congress Party leader Ajit Pawar and four others were killed as the plane carrying them crashed while landing at Baramati airport earlier in the day. He was 66.

Addressing the media, Fadnavis said, “It is an irreparable loss which cannot be described in words. Personally, I have lost a strong and large-hearted friend. In Ajit Pawar, I had a colleague who made an immense contribution to development politics.”

The Maharashtra chief minister said Ajit Pawar was a politician who knew every nook and corner of Maharashtra. “He was very well versed with the state’s problems. He was a good administrator with vast experience and knowledge.”

Political Pulse | Ajit Pawar (1959-2026): Broke away from uncle Sharad Pawar’s shadow, forged his own path to the top

Fadnavis said Ajit Pawar rose through the ranks through hard work and struggle. “He was someone who could take on challenges in every circumstance without wavering. It takes several years to evolve into such leadership. He was deeply connected to the masses,” he added.

“Today, with his sudden demise, everybody is in grief across Maharashtra, especially his party, the NCP. At these difficult times, we stand by them.

Also Read | Ajit Pawar’s plane flew for around 35 minutes before crashing; belonged to Delhi-based charter operator VSR

The Maharashtra CM said he apprised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah about the news of Ajit Pawar’s death in the plane crash. “They expressed shock and grief.”

Story continues below this ad

He said further arrangements will be made after consulting the Pawar family, adding he and Deputy CM Eknath Shinde will go to Baramati.

The Maharashtra Government declared three days of state mourning following the death of Ajit Pawar in a plane crash. As a mark of respect, the national flag will be flown at half-mast across the state from January 28 to 30, and no official entertainment will be held during this period. All state government offices will be closed Wednesday.

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
ajit pawar
Pawar and BJP: Ties shaped by power, pragmatism, unease
Arijit Singh retirement
'You're killing an artist': What Arijit Singh said about Bollywood's 'unfair' payment structure for singers, banned his songs to be played at home
engineer working during bike ride
‘Real-life ZNMD’: Software engineer pauses bike ride to Dhanushkodi to fix bugs; internet jokes it’s ‘Work From Highway’
Sanju Samson India NZ
IND vs NZ | Rope's end: Sanju Samson faces final audition - India’s leap of faith ahead of World Cup
FTA not an endpoint, marks reform push for the next strategic move
India–EU FTA is less a triumph of patient diplomacy, more a response to an unpredictable world
Live Blog
Advertisement