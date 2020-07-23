Lost Foxconn to TN, Wistron to Karnataka, woo Pegatron now: Prithviraj Chavan to Uddhav

Chavan’s letter to Thackeray comes amid reports that global mobile manufacturing players were warming up to the PLI scheme, aimed at “making India a major production hub for exporting mobile phones”. Chavan’s letter to Thackeray comes amid reports that global mobile manufacturing players were warming up to the PLI scheme, aimed at “making India a major production hub for exporting mobile phones”.

Senior Congress leader and former chief minister Prithviraj Chavan on Wednesday urged Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to step up efforts to woo Taiwanese component maker Pegatron to set up a manufacturing unit in the state.

Responding to the Centre’s Rs 41,000 crore Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme, there are reports that Pegatron, which is also Apple’s second largest contract manufacturer, is looking at India as an option to expand production capacity outside China and wants to set up a plant for iPhones in the country.

In a letter to Thackeray, Chavan said none of the major mobile manufacturers had a plant in the state, which is seen as India’s most industrialised. Taking a dig at Thackeray’s predecessor Devendra Fadnavis, Chavan later tweeted, “The Fadnavis government had announced that Foxconn (also Apple’s manufacturer) will set up a Rs 35,000-crore plant in Pune, but they eventually invested in Tamil Nadu. Wistron is setting up a facility in Karnataka.” The Shiv Sena controlled the industries department when Fadnavis was chief minister.

Chavan’s letter to Thackeray comes amid reports that global mobile manufacturing players were warming up to the PLI scheme, aimed at “making India a major production hub for exporting mobile phones”. Domestic and global players have time till the end of July to apply under the scheme, with the Centre expected to announce the shortlist in August. “The state needs to make attempts to bring in more foreign investment,” Chavan said.

