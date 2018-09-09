Lost & found: Mumbai Metro returns 60 per cent items owners lose every month

In July 2018, 69.13 per cent of the articles from Lost and found was returned to owners. (File) In July 2018, 69.13 per cent of the articles from Lost and found was returned to owners. (File)

Metro commuters lose around 227 items every month, according to data received from Mumbai Metro One. Of these, over 60 per cent are returned to owners. Between August 2017 and July this year, a total of 2,275 items were retrieved by the ‘lost and found’ centre at the Andheri Metro station and 1,643 were returned to commuters. While the number of items lost or retrieved every month has remained almost constant, the percentage of items returned has increased.

While in August last year 58.3 per cent of the items were returned to their owners, in July this year, 69.13 per cent of the articles were returned.

Smartcards and tokens issued by Mumbai Metro are the most commonly lost items followed by bags and suitcases. Mobile phones, too, are often left behind often. Commuters also leave behind electronic items such as power banks, mobile charger and headphones. Personal documents such as passport, driving license, pan card and college/company ID cards are also commonly lost.

The complaint about lost items can be lodged online, with the description of the item. This complaint is checked against the description of items entered in the found registry.

“In case a complaint for a similar item is logged in the system by a passenger and a match is obtained, the passenger is contacted and the article is returned. If the article is not claimed on the same day, it is sent to the Lost and Found centre located at the Andheri metro station,” said a spokesperson for Mumbai Metro One.

