‘Lost everything in half an hour’: Rain destroys idols worth crores in Maharashtra hub before Ganesh Chaturthi

Barely a month before Ganesh Chaturthi, when workshops in Maharashtra’s famed idol-making belt would usually be buzzing with activity, silence has descended over Johe and Tambadshet villages in Pen taluka of Raigad district. Clay idols in various stages of completion lie buried under slush, broken beyond repair, after floodwaters triggered by days of torrential rain swept through the low-lying villages on Tuesday, leaving hundreds of artisans counting losses running into crores.

The latest devastation comes close on the heels of another setback for Pen’s idol-making industry. Earlier, The Indian Express had reported that the conflict in West Asia had disrupted exports of Ganesh idols, with escalating shipping costs, freight delays and uncertainty over consignments to various countries hurting artisans and exporters ahead of the festive season.

The two neighbouring villages, known for producing a large share of Maharashtra’s Ganesh idols every year, witnessed floodwaters rising within minutes on Tuesday after incessant rainfall caused nearby creeks to overflow. Artisans said they had little warning before water rushed into their workshops, washing away idols that had taken months to make.

Heavy rains and flooding have severely affected sculptors in Tambadshet village near Pen, one of Maharashtra’s most important hubs for Ganesh idol-making. Floodwaters entered workshops and storage areas, damaging hundreds of Ganesh idols that were being prepared for the upcoming festival season. Initial reports indicate significant financial losses for artisans, many of whom depend on Ganesh idol sales as their primary source of annual income.

Express photo by Narendra vaskar Heavy rains and flooding have severely affected sculptors in Tambadshet village near Pen, one of Maharashtra’s most important hubs for Ganesh idol-making. Floodwaters entered workshops and storage areas, damaging hundreds of Ganesh idols that were being prepared for the upcoming festival season. Initial reports indicate significant financial losses for artisans, many of whom depend on Ganesh idol sales as their primary source of annual income.Express photo by Narendra vaskar

“We have never seen anything like this before,” said Mahendra Ganesh Patil (43) of Shivratna Kalakendra, whose family has been making Ganesh idols for generations.

“I had around 500 idols, mostly between 1.5 and 2 feet in height, ready for sale in Mumbai and Pune. In just half an hour, everything was gone. I reached the workshop around 11.30 am. Earlier in the morning there was no water at all, but suddenly the entire place was submerged,” he said. Patil estimated that he had suffered losses of at least Rs 15 lakh in finished idols alone, besides the cost of raw materials, labour and transportation.

The devastation has come at the busiest period of the year for idol makers, who spend months preparing for Ganesh Chaturthi. Most idols had already been booked by customers across Maharashtra while many were meant to be shipped outside the state.

Floodwaters entered workshops and storage areas, damaging hundreds of Ganesh idols being prepared for the upcoming festival season. (Express photo by Narendra vaskar) Floodwaters entered workshops and storage areas, damaging hundreds of Ganesh idols being prepared for the upcoming festival season. (Express photo by Narendra vaskar)

Prashant Bhagwan Patil (36), who runs Shree Ganesh Arts, said nearly 400 idols of varying sizes were destroyed. “Everything was washed away. I have suffered losses of around Rs 10 lakh, it could be more,” he said. Although he has insurance linked to a bank loan, he is uncertain about how much compensation he will actually receive. “First, the survey has to be done by the bank official and after that they take months to give us compensation,” he said.

Story continues below this ad

Anant Sambhaji Mokan (55), president of the Hamrapur Ganesh Murtikar Sanghatana, an association of artisans said the destruction extends far beyond individual workshops. “Nearly 80 per cent of the Ganesh idols used during the festival are made in our villages. There are more than 1,000 idol makers here, and around 50 families living in the low-lying areas have suffered the worst damage,” he said.

“We are still assessing the losses, but it will certainly run into crores. Almost every affected artisan has lost between Rs 10 lakh and Rs 20 lakh,” he added.

The Pen region has long been regarded as Maharashtra’s hub of Ganesh idol making. For most artisans, the months leading up to Ganesh Chaturthi account for almost their entire annual income. The Pen region has long been regarded as Maharashtra’s hub of Ganesh idol making. For most artisans, the months leading up to Ganesh Chaturthi account for almost their entire annual income.

Mokan said floodwaters rose to nearly five to six feet in some areas. “The worst affected are those making eco-friendly clay idols because once clay idols come in contact with water, they are completely destroyed. There is nothing left to salvage,” he said.

Besides losing their idols, artisans now face the burden of repaying advances received from customers. Many artisans have borrowed money from banks to finance production before the festival. Mokan alleged that insurance linked to these loans offers inadequate protection.

Story continues below this ad

With the festival only a month away, many now face the daunting task of restarting production from scratch despite mounting debts, damaged workshops and uncertainty over compensation. With the festival only a month away, many now face the daunting task of restarting production from scratch despite mounting debts, damaged workshops and uncertainty over compensation.

Ravindra Pandernath Rasal (43), who runs Sahil Kalakendra, said floodwaters engulfed his workshop within minutes. “We now have only two options—either remake the idols in whatever little time is left or refund customers. Both are extremely difficult,” he said.

Rasal said no government official had visited his workshop immediately after the floods. Industry representatives said the full extent of the destruction is yet to be calculated because continuous rain has prevented surveys in several affected areas.

The Pen region has long been regarded as Maharashtra’s hub of Ganesh idol making. For most artisans, the months leading up to Ganesh Chaturthi account for almost their entire annual income.

Besides losing their idols, artisans now face the burden of repaying advances received from customers. Many artisans have borrowed money from banks to finance production before the festival. Mokan alleged that insurance linked to these loans offers inadequate protection. Besides losing their idols, artisans now face the burden of repaying advances received from customers. Many artisans have borrowed money from banks to finance production before the festival. Mokan alleged that insurance linked to these loans offers inadequate protection.

With the festival only a month away, many now face the daunting task of restarting production from scratch despite mounting debts, damaged workshops and uncertainty over compensation.

Story continues below this ad

“These are not just statues. Each idol is made by hand over several weeks. Watching them disappear in front of our eyes within minutes is heartbreaking,” Mahendra Patil said.