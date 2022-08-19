LoP slams govt on farmer suicides, flood situation

LEADER OF Opposition in state Assembly Ajit Pawar came down heavily on the government on Thursday, saying that while 137 farmers died by suicide in the last 45 days, since the new government took over, and despite the state facing flood, ministers were busy at felicitation programmes.
“On an average, three farmers are committing suicides in the state every day. Why is it that the farmers feel no confidence in this government? The government must implement policies that will prevent farmers from committing suicide,” Pawar said while initiating a debate on the condition of farmers in the wake of recent floods in many parts of Vidarbha and Marathwada.
Pawar demanded compensation of Rs 75,000 per hectare for farmers and Rs 1.5 lakh per hectare for horticulture. “The state witnessed heavy rainfall in the last two months which hasn’t yet stopped. Majority of dams in the state are full and there is a threat of overflow of water if this continues. This will endanger the villages on river banks so an official of the irrigation department should be deployed on dams even at night.”
Pointing out that the amount granted under NDRF is too small, Pawar said that the issue was discussed in a meeting of then chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, himself and former minister Ashok Chavan with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, last year. “He was positive when we requested that the norms be changed. I expect that the present government should follow up on the issue,” he said.
