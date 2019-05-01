Look into allegations of felling trees in the name of trimming: Bombay HC to BMC

The Bombay High Court on Tuesday directed the superintendent of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) garden department to look into the allegations made by a Bandra resident that the civic body was chopping trees on the pretext of pre-monsoon trimming.

The court was hearing a petition filed by Stephanie Richards, a resident of Bandra, seeking directions to stop the “unscrupulous” felling of trees in the city by the BMC on the pretext of “pre- monsoon trimming”.

In the petition, Richards said in October last year, she had visited the MHADA office at Kalanagar, Bandra, due to some work and was shocked to see that healthy trees on the premises were being felled.

Richard’s lawyer told the court that she had also lodged several complaints to the BMC, but received no response.

The lawyer also submitted pictures to the court showing that contractors employed by the BMC were “indiscriminately chopping off branches”. An officer representing the BMC’s garden department told the court that such action amounted to pruning.

A bench of Chief Justice Pradeep Nandrajog and Justice N M Jamdar directed the superintendent of the BMC’s garden department to look into the allegations. It further directed the superintendent to visit the MHADA office, and initiate action in case of any violation.