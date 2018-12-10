Long distance trains hit: Residents stage rail roko to protest against demolition of their houses

AS many as 500 residents of Pavali near Titwala station staged a rail roko between Titwala and Ambivali railway stations on Sunday, to protest the demolition of their houses by the Kalyan Region Forest Department. Many long-distance trains were affected.

In their demolition drive, the forest department demolished up to 300 houses around the railway station on Friday. According to Titwala Government Railway Police, 2,000 more houses were expected to be demolished on Sunday.

“The agitation started at 12.50 pm and ended around 2 PM. While there was a mega block, existing suburban train services were affected. Many long-distance trains in both up and down directions were also delayed,” said a railway official.

Almost 200 police officials were called from nearby police stations in Kalyan, Thane and Ambivali to control the situation. The train traffic resumed around 2.30 pm.