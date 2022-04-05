Long-distance trains disrupted for 24 hrs as Pawan express derails

THE DERAILMENT of the 12 rear coaches of Lokmanya Tilak Terminus-Jaynagar Pawan Express between Lahavit and Devlali near Nashik on Sunday afternoon in which two passengers were injured, disrupted long-distance train services for nearly 24 hours on the Mumbai-Nashik and further routes.

Twelve long-distance trains were cancelled, 19 trains were diverted, and eight trains had to be short terminated/short originated by the Central Railway.

The coaches were derailed around 3 pm on Sunday and thousands of passengers were stranded for hours before they were shifted to Nashik in 12 buses and a train. The Railways have set up a high-level inquiry committee to investigate the derailment and to ascertain the cause.

Officials said it took nearly 24 hours to restore and resume services on the track.

Approximately, 250 to 300 m of the rail track was replaced to restore normal train operations and the track and OHE were declared safe after trials. The section was cleared at 2.15 pm and the first train passed on the restored track at 2.55 pm on Monday.

“For timely dissemination about changes in running of trains, continuous announcements were made on public address system. Helpdesks were set up at all major stations and helpline numbers were operated…,” said Shivaji Sutar, Central Railway CPRO.