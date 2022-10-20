scorecardresearch
Thursday, Oct 20, 2022

Long court vacations ‘relic of colonial era’, violate litigants’ rights, says plea in Bombay High Court

Court vacations were justified at a time when a majority of the judges were Englishmen who needed long vacations to travel by sea to England, says the petition. ‘It was a necessity then, today, it is a luxury that the country can ill afford,’ it argues.

Sabina Lakdawala in the Bombay High Court claiming that the courts taking vacations, including during Diwali.

A writ petition has been moved by one Sabina Lakdawala in the Bombay High Court claiming that the courts taking vacations, including during Diwali, is a violation of the fundamental rights of citizens as the litigants’ right to avail justice is affected by such long vacations.

Lakdawala, in her plea filed through advocate Mathews Nedumpara, sought a declaration that closing courts for more than 70 days for any kind of vacation is a violation of the fundamental rights of litigants and the same should come to an end.

The plea sought that the high court is kept fully functional during the upcoming Diwali vacation, an adequate number of judges be made available to hear all the cases, and not just urgent cases heard by vacation benches, and that directions be issued to the high court registry to receive all petitions without insisting on permission from the vacation bench.

Lakdawala claimed that the court had failed to hear her private plea despite several requests for an urgent hearing and the same was because of the paucity of time due to high pendency and long court holidays contributed to the same.

“The long vacations that are a relic of the colonial era have to a greater extent contributed to the further collapse of the justice delivery system that is already on ventilation. The long vacation suits the convenience of elite lawyers, a microscopic minority,” the petition said.

The plea is likely to be mentioned on Thursday.

“Court vacation, a relic of our colonial past, was justified at a time when the majority of the judges were Englishmen, who were not adjusted to the extreme summers of India, and they needed long vacations to travel by sea to England. It was a necessity then, today, it is a luxury that the country can ill afford,” the petition argued.

Lakdawala said while the judges and lawyers need breaks, keeping the same limited to weekends and gazetted holidays will serve the purpose.

First published on: 20-10-2022 at 09:44:27 am
