‘Lone wolf’ attack: Accused sent to judicial custody

Ansari's lawyer, Wahab Khan, had last week claimed before the court that the accused suffers from schizophrenia and was previously on medication. (File image)

A Thane special court has sent a 31-year-old man, arrested for allegedly carrying out a ‘lone wolf’ attack in Mira Road last month, to judicial custody for two weeks, after the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) did not seek his further custody for now.

The state agency said it will seek his custody if required later in the probe. On April 27, Zaib Ansari was arrested for attempting to murder two on-duty security guards at an under-construction building in Mira Road, after asking them their religion. The ATS claims that a search of his home after his arrest led them to a chit mentioning an oath of allegiance to the terrorist outfit ISIS.