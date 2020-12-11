Lonavla land fraud: HC confirms pre-arrest bail of lawyer accused of conspiring in cheating case

A single-judge bench of Justice Bharati H Dangre passed an order on November 27. (File)

The Bombay High Court recently confirmed the anticipatory bail application of an advocate who was accused of being part of a conspiracy, in which a father and son were duped of Rs 7.5 crore for purchasing a plot of land at Lonavala.

Advocate Vinod Bhikabhai Mistry, who was involved in preparing documents of the deal for the main accused, was allowed anticipatory bail on the grounds that he was only extending services to the client based on the facts placed before him and had no role to play in the actual fraud.

A single-judge bench of Justice Bharati H Dangre passed an order on November 27 on the pre-arrest bail plea by Mistry, seeking protection from arrest in relation to a complaint registered against him on August 16 at the Lonavla city police station.

Mistry, through advocates Niranjan Mundargi and Omkar Mulekar, argued that he was wrongly arraigned in the complaint and that he was not the beneficiary of the transaction that came into effect between the complainant and other accused.

