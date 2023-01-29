scorecardresearch
Saturday, Jan 28, 2023
Advertisement

Lollapalooza: Two-day global music festival begins in Mumbai

With probably being the biggest cultural event in the city following the Covid-induced restrictions, the large crowd which gathered at the racecourse on Saturday made the first-ever Asian edition of Lollapalooza quite an attraction.

Musical fest Lollapalooza India started on Saturday. Express

The Mahalaxmi Race Course in Mumbai turned an expansive venue for ‘Lollapalooza India’ — a two-day musical extravaganza — which started on Saturday afternoon, with four stages set up on the race track over 225 acres to facilitate performance of nearly 40 artists who are expected to draw hordes of music lovers.

With probably being the biggest cultural event in the city following the Covid-induced restrictions, the large crowd which gathered at the racecourse on Saturday made the first-ever Asian edition of Lollapalooza quite an attraction. Music lovers from across Mumbai and outside made a beeline for the shows, and sang along and grooved as the musicians performed on elevated stages.

The artists, too, reciprocated the audience’s vibe with great enthusiasm and energy. Korean-American musician Michelle Zauner, who heads the indie pop band ‘Japanese Breakfast’ told the crowd that this was not only their “first-ever visit to India, but also the first show this year”.

The music festival on day one kicked off with Pune-based ‘Easy Wanderlings’ — an Indian indie band — popularly known for their melody, along with performances by Indian heavy metal band ‘Bloodywood’, American singer-songwriter Chelsea Cutler, Mumbai-based composer Sandunes, and Indo-Canadian rapper AP Dhillon and Mumbai-based band ‘Madboy/Mink’ featuring Saba Azad and Imaad Shah. Several major international artists set the stage on fire in the evening including Grammy award-winning American alternative rock band ‘Imagine Dragons’ and Grammy-nominated music producer Zhu.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
The K Arun Prakash Interview: ‘My style is to highlight the composition a...
The K Arun Prakash Interview: ‘My style is to highlight the composition a...
At international checkpoint, online system helps vehicles cross over sea...
At international checkpoint, online system helps vehicles cross over sea...
Experts say Adani Group stock sell-off may not affect market, but deepens...
Experts say Adani Group stock sell-off may not affect market, but deepens...
Delhi Confidential: Lok Sabha Speaker wants MPs to learn lessons from Pad...
Delhi Confidential: Lok Sabha Speaker wants MPs to learn lessons from Pad...
More from Mumbai

The day two line-up includes performances by popular Indian artists like Divine, Prateek Kuhad, and Tanmaya Bhatnagar among others. Well-known international artists such as American music producer-DJ Diplo, and rock band ‘The Strokes’ are also set to woo the audience with their performances. Considered to be a pioneer in live music for more than three decades, ‘Lollapalooza’ was founded by singer Perry Farrell in the 90s, at the peak of the alternative counterculture. This internally-renowned festival has earlier been organised in the USA, Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Germany, France, and Sweden. Ticketing partner ‘BookMyShow’ said the footfall may touch 60,000 over the two days.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 29-01-2023 at 01:51 IST
Next Story

Fake encounter of gangster Sandeep Gadoli: Model seeks plea bargain for her release

🇮🇳 Republic Day Special Price | This limited offer gives you an annual subscription at Rs 999 along with added benefits
See Offer
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 28: Latest News
Advertisement
close