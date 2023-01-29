Lollapalooza: Two-day global music festival begins in Mumbai

The Mahalaxmi Race Course in Mumbai turned an expansive venue for ‘Lollapalooza India’ — a two-day musical extravaganza — which started on Saturday afternoon, with four stages set up on the race track over 225 acres to facilitate performance of nearly 40 artists who are expected to draw hordes of music lovers.

With probably being the biggest cultural event in the city following the Covid-induced restrictions, the large crowd which gathered at the racecourse on Saturday made the first-ever Asian edition of Lollapalooza quite an attraction. Music lovers from across Mumbai and outside made a beeline for the shows, and sang along and grooved as the musicians performed on elevated stages.

The artists, too, reciprocated the audience’s vibe with great enthusiasm and energy. Korean-American musician Michelle Zauner, who heads the indie pop band ‘Japanese Breakfast’ told the crowd that this was not only their “first-ever visit to India, but also the first show this year”.

The music festival on day one kicked off with Pune-based ‘Easy Wanderlings’ — an Indian indie band — popularly known for their melody, along with performances by Indian heavy metal band ‘Bloodywood’, American singer-songwriter Chelsea Cutler, Mumbai-based composer Sandunes, and Indo-Canadian rapper AP Dhillon and Mumbai-based band ‘Madboy/Mink’ featuring Saba Azad and Imaad Shah. Several major international artists set the stage on fire in the evening including Grammy award-winning American alternative rock band ‘Imagine Dragons’ and Grammy-nominated music producer Zhu.

The day two line-up includes performances by popular Indian artists like Divine, Prateek Kuhad, and Tanmaya Bhatnagar among others. Well-known international artists such as American music producer-DJ Diplo, and rock band ‘The Strokes’ are also set to woo the audience with their performances. Considered to be a pioneer in live music for more than three decades, ‘Lollapalooza’ was founded by singer Perry Farrell in the 90s, at the peak of the alternative counterculture. This internally-renowned festival has earlier been organised in the USA, Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Germany, France, and Sweden. Ticketing partner ‘BookMyShow’ said the footfall may touch 60,000 over the two days.