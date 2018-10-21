Loksatta, MPCB organise contest for better waste management

The program aims to raise awareness campaigns on waste management. The program aims to raise awareness campaigns on waste management.

In a unique initiative, Loksatta, the Marathi publication of The Indian Express group, in association with the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB), has organised ‘Green Society New Resolution Contest 2018’ for housing societies and complexes and educational institutes for disposing of domestic waste and organising awareness campaigns on waste management.

Domestic waste includes wet waste, dry waste and e-waste. Interested housing societies or complexes and educational institutes can send their entry forms until November 30. The entry forms can be downloaded from the MPCB website, http://mpcb.gov.in.

In the contest, housing societies or complexes and educational institutes from Mumbai (Mumbai, Thane, Navi Mumbai, Kalyan Dombivli, Bhiwandi-Nizampur, Vasai-Virar, Palghar, Mira-Bhayander, Ulhasnagar and Panvel municipal corporations, Pune, Pimpri-Chichwad, Amrawati, Nagpur, Aurangabad, Kolhapur, Solapur and Nashik cities can participate.

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App