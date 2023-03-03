Loksatta District Index to be unveiled today in presence of Deputy CM Fadnavis

The development and progress of each district plays a significant role in the holistic development of the state and country. Therefore, evaluating the contribution of district administrations is an important exercise. The ‘Loksatta District Index’, which takes this idea forward, will be unveiled in the presence of Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in Mumbai on Friday. Usually, while the state government’s work often gets highlighted and recognised, the district machinery, which forms the backbone for the functioning of the government, doesn’t always get due recognition. To address this lacuna in the system, Loksatta has taken the initiative to prepare a District Index.

While compiling the District Index report, it was observed that several district officers have taken the initiative to conceptualise and execute good work, keeping in mind the larger welfare of local residents. These officers will be felicitated at the Loksatta event.

Loksatta will also launch a series to highlight new concepts and schemes initiated in several districts. To compile the District Index, a rigorous exercise was undertaken to identify and analyse development work across districts in Maharashtra. The Pune-based Gopal Krishna Gokhale Institute of Politics and Economics came forward to take up the task of analysis and evaluation.

Vice-Chancellor of Gokhale Institute of Politics and Economics, Ajit Ranade, and a team comprising Savita Kulkarni and Shardul Manurkar worked for seven months to complete the District Index project. Dr Abhay Pethe, former head of Mumbai University’s Economics department, played an important role in the exercise.

“The Loksatta District Index is a first-of-its-kind exercise and it will be important in redefining the progress of Maharashtra,” said former state chief secretary Sitaram Kunte. Additional Chief Secretary in Maharashtra government, Bhushan Gagrani, said, “The District Index will be an important direction for the state.”

Apart from Kunte, Shirish Sankhe, a director at McKinsey & Company, senior editor Niranjan Rajadhyaksha and Ranade were involved in preparing the Index.